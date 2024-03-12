Logan Paul Announces WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland, Teases Celebrity Involvement

WWE continues to supersize its biggest premium live events. Beginning in the late 2010s, WWE began running high-profile shows like WWE Royal Rumble and WWE SummerSlam out of full-size stadiums, drawing domestic crowds of over 50,000 for non-WrestleMania events for the first time in company history. The success WWE has seen with this has led to the sports-entertainment giant making those aforementioned premium live events stadium staples moving forward, as evident by WWE SummerSlam 2023 taking place at Ford Field and this past January's WWE Royal Rumble going down at Tropicana Field.

Logan Paul Announces WWE SummerSlam Location

(Photo: WWE)

The Maverick is bringing WWE's biggest party of the summer to his hometown.

As announced on his Impaulsive podcast, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul revealed that this year's WWE SummerSlam will emanate from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

"WWE SummerSlam will be hosted in Cleveland, Ohio this year. Cleveland, where I'm from, we're bringing it back at the Cleveland Browns Stadium," Logan said. "The whole weekend is going to be nuts. There's Friday Night SmackDown at the Rocket Mortage FieldHouse just the day before. It will be the first time that SummerSlam is in Cleveland since 1996. I am elated."

Logan Paul vs LeBron?! @WWE SummerSlam returns to Cleveland on August 3 💥 pic.twitter.com/cgrfl47wBO — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) March 12, 2024

That last WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland drew a crowd of roughly 17,000 at the Gund Arena. Before floor seating gets added, WWE has the opportunity to bring over 67,000 fans into the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Beyond the capacity crowd possibilities, Logan is looking to make WWE SummerSlam a showcase for some of Cleveland's favorite sons.

"I love Cleveland. I love that I grew up there. I love that I get to bring it back there. I want to bring my brother, Jake," Logan continued. "I want MGK to be there. I want the Kelce brothers to be there. I want it to be one of the biggest events that Cleveland's ever seen, and hopefully I get an opponent that I can bring the house down with. I'll probably be wrestling LeBron (laughs)."

Logan currently reigns as the WWE United States Champion and is expected to defend his title against Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 40. Considering how WWE likes to book hometown heroes in headlining contests when premium live events come to their backyards (Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash in the Castle, Rhea Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023), it's possible that Logan could find himself challenging for a world title once again when WWE SummerSlam comes around. Logan is currently undefeated at WWE SummerSlam, besting The Miz in 2022 and Ricochet in 2023.

WWE SummerSlam goes down on Saturday, August 3rd.