WWE Reveals Main Event of NXT Stand & Deliver

WWE NXT Roadblock featured a thrilling six-man Tag Team match featuring a team-up between Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers. They would take on Indus Sher and would come away with the win, but Breakker would return to the ring later on. He said that his focus was now on Stand & Deliver and called out the person who had made it clear he was going for the Title. That was Carmelo Hayes, and after he headed to the ring he would enter an exchange with Breakker that would lead to the match being made official for Stand & Deliver.

After Breakker defeated Jinder Mahal at Vengeance Day, Hayes made it clear he was looking to be Breakker's next challenger. Since then though we haven't seen the two converse about a match, but tonight that all changed. After their exchange in the ring, WWE made the match official, and it will probably be one of the biggest matches (if not the biggest) on the card.

Breakker and Hayes' paths have been destined to collide for a while now, and this could be a match that puts Breakker's Championship reign to an end. If Breakker can defeat Hayes, it would set him up well for a long next chapter of his Title reign. If Hayes wins, he will kick off a new era of his NXT career.

The rest of the Stand & Deliver card isn't solidified yet but is starting to add matches. Tonight's confrontation between Grayson Waller and Shawn Michaels ended up with Johnny Gargano returning. Gargano's last appearance in NXT involved Waller, and Waller would get the best of him with an ambush and attack. Now Gargano is back in WWE and is looking to settle the score, and he would love to add some pain to Waller's losing streak.

As for the Women's Championship, it's unclear what will happen, as Roxanne Perez collapsed after retaining her Title against Meiko Satomura tonight. She was taken out on a stretcher and into an ambulance, but we'll have to see when she returns and what caused the collapse. She's likely to have some sort of match at Stand & Deliver though.

Are you excited for Breakker vs Hayes? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!