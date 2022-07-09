WWE Reveals Major Match for Madison Square Garden Raw

WWE is gearing up for another big show at New York's famous Madison Square Garden, and they just announced a major match for the anticipated show. WWE announced that The Bloodline's Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed Tag Team Champions will be teaming up to take on Riddle and The Street Profits when Raw hits Madison Square Garden on July 25th, and it remains to be seen what else will make the card. Previously Riddle vs Seth Rollins was being advertised for the show, and other advertised stars included Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and Theory.

It remains to be seen if this will be a match that makes the broadcast or is held for after the broadcast ends, which is typically when the fun Bloodline matches tend to happen. In the past, we've seen a variety of matchups involving The Bloodline after the show ends, and some of those have even featured Paul Heyman getting in the ring or antagonizing someone from the crowd.

JUST ANNOUNCED: In a HUGE 6-Man Tag Team Main Event Riddle will team up with The Street Profits to take on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/U2DAHVNAjI — MSG (@TheGarden) July 9, 2022

The match also builds on the result of Money in the Bank. Riddle was Reigns' last Title challenger on a previous SmackDown, and he still blames Reigns and The Usos for Randy Orton's injury. As for The Street Profits, they just had a stellar match against The Usos at Money in the Bank, but were defeated by The Usos...or so everyone thought.

After the match ended Montez Ford was furious, as he said he hadn't been pinned. A replay from a different angle revealed that when he was covered his shoulder was clearly off the mat, and so he in fact had never been pinned. A rematch was then set for SummerSlam, and it will once again be for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Speaking of SummerSlam, here's the official card so far:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

What do you hope to see added to SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Wrestling News