WWE Reveals Only One of the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles has Been Vacated

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez became the new WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions at the Great American Bash, but unfortunately, their reign was cut short after Jade turned on Perez during Perez's match against Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship. This past week Jade addressed her actions and then threw her Title in the trash, which many assumed meant the Titles were now vacant, but WWE seems to have vacated only her Title. WWE's website has removed Jade as part of the Champions, but Perez is still holding her Title, and a vacant silhouette now stands next to her (via Ringside News).

Perez didn't appear during this week's NXT after Jade turned on her former friend last week, but you can expect Perez to show up soon now that Jade has delivered her first heel promo. When she does, perhaps we'll find out what the plan is for finding another partner to join her as Tag Team Champion.

At one point Indi Hartwell had teamed up with Perez and Jade in their fight against Toxic Attraction, so perhaps we'll see those two reunited? There's always the possibility that we see a small tournament held to figure out who should be in that spot, which could get some additional intrigue out of the scenario and set up nicely if the goal is to pair Jade with someone as well, though it's not clear that's the case.

From reports, it seems WWE had planned to turn Jade heel for a while, and she definitely got some heat from her actions from the crowd, as fans have rallied behind Perez even more after Jade's attack. Hopefully, we'll find out more about the plan next week.

What do you want to see happen with the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships and the open spot? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!