WWE Reveals Raw and SmackDown Survivor Series Teams

Today WWE decided to reveal the entire lineups for the Men and Women’s Survivor Series teams for both Raw and SmackDown, and all four teams look pretty stacked with talent. Right now many of the matches for the night are still in flux, but at least we now know who will be in the pay-per-view’s traditional brand vs brand matchups, so let’s start with Raw’s Men’s team. The Raw team will be made up of Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio, and it’s ironically pretty much made up of stars who just came over from SmackDown in the draft.

SmackDown’s Men’s team also features several stars recruited in the draft but also features some familiar faces. The team consists of Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Sami Zayn, and Happy Corbin with Madcap Riddick Moss by his side.

Next, we have the Raw Women’s team, which leads off with Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Vega, which like the Raw Men’s team is made up of pretty much all previous SmackDown stars aside from Ripley.

On the SmackDown Women’s team side, things lead off with Sasha Banks, followed by Shayna Baszler, Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya, and Aliyah.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1457082711915499523?s=20

As for other expected matches, it’s only a matter of time before Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch is announced, as they are the Women’s Champions of Raw and SmackDown. The same goes for WWE Champion Big E vs Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We could also see Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and United States Champion Damian Priest in the mix, as well as SmackDown Tag Team Champs The Usos and Raw Tag Team Champs RK-Bro. A Women’s Tag Team Championship match is unlikely since Ripley is already in another match.

Survivor Series would be perfect for a big return, perhaps for someone like Alexa Bliss, who seemingly retired her supernatural character after Flair tore up her doll. We’ll have to wait and see.

What other matches do you want to see at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!