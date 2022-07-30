WWE Reveals Roman Reigns' Title Challenger for Clash at the Castle on SmackDown

There's been a lot of buzz surrounding WWE's Clash at the Castle event, and one of the biggest matches on the card involves the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed Title, but his opponent hadn't been determined yet. That was set to be decided on tonight's SmackDown, as Sheamus was taking on Drew McIntyre in a Donnybrook match. As you would expect, it was a rather physical affair with broken tables laid out across the ring, and it was McIntyre who stood tall and earned the shot at Roman's Title at Clash at the Castle.

During the match, Sheamus ended up colliding with his bar full of mementos, though Butch would come to his aid by leaping off of a barrel. After more brutal exchanges McIntyre would send Sheamus through the table in the ring, but that still wasn't enough to take him down.

Sheamus was holding on for dear life after going through the table, and he went for a weapon only to get clocked in the head with a Claymore. Unfortunately, McIntyre was attacked by Theory afterward, who is dead set on cashing in at SummerSlam on Reigns.

Theory would be approached by Paul Heyman later in the night, who is attempting to persuade him not to cash in on the Bloodline. Theory will be in action at SummerSlam against Bobby Lashley, and Reigns will be taking on Brock Lesnar. If Lesnar wins, he could be McIntyre's opponent, but we'll just have to wait and see. You can check out the card for SummerSlam below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Becky Lynch

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits (special referee Jeff Jarrett)

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Happy Corbin vs Pat McAfee

TBD vs Seth Rollins

The Miz vs Logan Paul

Judgement Day vs Mysterios

