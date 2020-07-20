Latest Update on Rey Mysterio's Status After 'Losing' His Eye at Extreme Rules

✖

Weeks before his Eye for an Eye Match with Seth Rollins at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, news broke that Rey Mysterio was working with the company without a new WWE contract. The lucha libre legend wound up losing the match when Rollins drove his already-injured eye into the steel ring steps, but WWE gave an update later in the show saying there was a chance doctors could still "save" the eye. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the reason for the finish and the subsequent update was to leave the door open in case Mysterio decided to sign a new deal.

"He [Mysterio] is not signed," Meltzer said on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. "My gut is still, as its been all along, that he will, but it has not happened yet. So that finish was because he had not signed. As I mentioned, if he doesn't sign the obvious finish is he has to lose. If he does sign, the obvious finish is that he has to win. But the reason they gave that open-ended thing that 'we may save his eye' is in case he does sign, that's their out."

Mysterio hasn't posted anything on social media since his loss to Rollins. The former WWE Champion signed a new deal with WWE in September 2018 after spending a few years on the indy scene. His accomplishments in this latest run included a few short reigns as United States Champion (finally solidifying himself as a Grand Slam Champion), feuding with Randy Orton, Andrade, Samoa Joe and challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship before this feud with Rollins began.

"After the sickening conclusion of the Eye for an Eye Match, Charly Caruso provided an update on the condition of Rey Mysterio," WWE.com wrote in its latest update on Mysterio. "Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility to be treated for a potential globe luxation. Medical experts were optimistic that if the optic nerve is not severed and there is not too much strain on the blood vessels and nerves that connect the eye to the rest of the head, there's a chance Mysterio can maintain his vision."

Check out the full results from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules below:

SmackDown Tag Team Championships (Tables Match): Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura def. The New Day

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Nikki Cross

United States Championship Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews (No Contest, MVP crowns himself new champion)

Eye for an Eye Match: Seth Rollins def. Rey Mysterio

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (No Contest

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def Dolph Ziggler

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.