WWE Updates Rey Mysterio's Condition After Losing Eye at Extreme Rules

The Eye for an Eye match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio on tonight's WWE Extreme Rules was about as bonkers as everyone expected it to be, and Mysterio, unfortunately, ended up on the wrong side of the steel steps and Rollins. WWE released an update on Mysterio's condition, and he had been taken to a nearby hospital for doctors to look at his eye. According to the report his optic nerve turned out to not be reversed, so his eyesight has a much higher chance of being restored as a result, which is great news.

They also went into specifics regarding the status of his eye, but I'll spare you the details. The main point is that he can recover his eyesight despite the gruesome-looking injury he sustained during the match, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Mysterio sustained the injury after a hard-fought match with Rollins, and while Mysterio did his share of damage to Rollins' eyes, it wasn't nearly what Rollins ended up doing to Mysterio's eye.

Rollins managed to get his eye close to the edge of the steel steps, and while Mysterio did his best to push the steps away, he wasn't strong enough, and his eye ended up meeting the edge.

Quick closeups showed Mysterio's eye in his hands, which caused Rollins to head away from the scene and start puking.

Here's the official rundown of Extreme Rules:

The New Day vs Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura - Tables Match

Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt - Wyatt Swamp Fight

Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler - WWE Championship Match

Asuka vs Sasha Banks - Raw Women's Championship Match

Bayley vs Nikki Cross - SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins - Eye for an Eye Match

Apollo Crews vs MVP - U.S. Title Match

