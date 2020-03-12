Ricochet Tells WWE Fans Not to Panic About His Push

Ricochet has a message for people who are concerned about his current trajectory in WWE — don’t panic. In a span of two weeks, the former NXT star went from being the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship to getting beaten by Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes at SuperShowDown and getting pinned by Riddick Moss in 24/7 Championship match on Raw. He wasn’t even booked for this week’s Raw and instead wound up wrestling on Main Event against Eric Young.

“Okay, I just want to say everyone should be happy that I get to perform for you all every week. Because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter to me in what capacity,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “So let’s celebrate that and not dwell on anything else. #LifeIsGreat”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ricochet first broke out in the independent scene during his time as the masked wrestler Prince Puma in Lucha Underground. Between his stint on that show and his time in Chikara, PWG and New Japan he earned the reputation of being one of the best high-flying wrestlers in the world, and fans were thrilled when he signed with WWE in January 2018. He was able to show off his incredible talents on the NXT brand for roughly a year, feuding with Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream and Johnny Gargano while holding the NXT North American Championship. He jumped to the Raw roster in early 2019 as part of a tag team with Aleister Black, and together the pair would win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and challenge for the NXT, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships before getting split by the Superstar Shake-up.

However with the exception of a three-week reign as United States Champion, Ricochet hasn’t had much luck on the Raw roster since then. His last win on pay-per-view came back in October when he took part in the 10-man Team Hogan vs. Team Flair tag team match at Crown Jewel.

Check out the official card for WrestleMania 36 (so far) below.