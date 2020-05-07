Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians Threatens to Beat Rob Gronkowski for the WWE 24/7 Championship

✖

Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski shocked both the football and wrestling worlds last month when he announced he would be returning to the NFL for the 2020 season. The move was a shock for football fans given that Gronk had retired a full season prior (plus nobody was expecting he'd suddenly be traded to Tampa Bay to reunite with Tom Brady), but wrestling fans were just as surprised given that he had just signed a multi-year deal with WWE a month prior and was mere weeks removed from winning the WWE 24/7 Championship. Very little has happened regarding his championship reign since then, other than confirmation from WWE that he hadn't been stripped of the title.

And while WWE stars like R-Truth and Mojo Rawley have already threatened to take the title back, Gronkowski might need to watch out for roll-up pins from his own coach.

"Imagine coming out of the meeting room, I'm like looking to my left down the hallway," Gronkowski said during his podcast. "Looking to my right to make sure no one is out of the meetings yet, and then all of a sudden, Coach [Bruce] Arians just comes out of nowhere with a flying elbow and takes me out and pins me and becomes the 24/7 champ."

It turns out Arians doesn't hate the idea.

"[Gronk] better keep his head on a swivel ... I may take it from him," Arians said on an episode of NFL Live this week.

Gronkowski's reign has (unofficially) already broken the record for longest single reign as champion at 42 days. He'll need to hold it quite a bit longer to break Truth's record for most combined days as champion, but if he can last a whole season he'll be way past that.

We need a lot of security," Gronkowski said in his first interview after being traded to the Buccaneers. "We need security everywhere. Every tunnel, every entrance. Everywhere in the stadium because I'm the 24/7 WWE title belt champion right now, of the world. Everyone is coming for me. My friends are coming for me and it's special right now to have it during this quarantine time because no one can find me. No one gets me. So I'm the champ for a while."

