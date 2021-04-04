Does Rob Van Dam Have Any Interest Working in AEW?

✖

WWE announced last month that former WWE and ECW Champion Rob Van Dam will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021. "The Whole F'n Show" has been a free agent ever since he and Katie Forbes departed from Impact Wrestling last year, and despite his induction and involvement in an upcoming installment of the WWE Icons series it doesn't look like Van Dam will be heading back to WWE either. But there's always the possibility he winds up in All Elite Wrestling and RVD was once again asked about it in an interview this week.

"I just always go with the flow of the universe. I'm always very happy with the way things turn out," Van Dam told ReelTalker.com [h/t Wrestling Inc.]. "AEW, I watch it sometimes, mostly to help Katie Forbes out. She'll watch it, she's up-and-coming, learning and I'll point stuff out. There is nothing that interests me about going there, except for business."

"There is nothing that makes me want to wrestle, except for business," he later added. "Where a fan thinks maybe I would watch TV and dream of getting in the ring with someone, as if that's my fantasy. That's not really the way life works, at least not for me. It's likely that I could be done now (wrestling) and not know it. I'd be totally fine (on never getting back in the ring), then the non-wrestling RVD would reap the rewards that come from the universe from reaching this stage. I don't miss it like the other wrestlers. I'm not hungry to be in the ring."

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place inside the WWE ThunderDome on Tuesday, though it was already taped last week. Members of this year's class will include: