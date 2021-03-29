Rob Van Dam Announced for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021

✖

Rob Van Dam was officially confirmed for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 on Monday via Ryan Satin of Fox Sports. The former ECW and WWE Champion joins the group of JBL, The British Bulldog, Jushin "Thunder" Liger, the New World Order (Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman), The Bella Twins, Molly Hollg, Eric Bischoff, Kane and The Great Khali that will be inducted into the Hall via a ceremony on April 6.

"It's a pretty awesome feeling. Just like you probably would imagine, it feels like I'm being acknowledged and appreciated for my body of work. It feels very good. I'm honored," Van Dam said in the announcement interview. "[Fans have] been calling me future Hall of Famer for years and I always just shrug and say, 'All right, man. As long as you think so.' But, glad to be among the chosen few this year."

"I'm glad for me and for all the fans. I feel like them being behind me and wanting to see this happen is a win for them as well," he added.

How about... THE “HALL” F’N SHOW pic.twitter.com/pCWTaA6imF — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) March 29, 2021

Van Dam said it was John Laurinaitis, who recently returned to WWE to take the role of Head of Talent Relations, who broke the news to him.

"I've known him since 93, because I used to wrestle with him in Japan," he said. "From '93 to '97, I spent many, many long hours on long bus rides, sitting in cold arenas in the winter, hot in the summer and ferry boat rides. We did a lot of traveling around Japan that time. You get to know somebody a little better when you're stuck with them all the time like that. So, I'm proud to call Johnny a friend, and it was really cool to get the call from him."

BREAKING: As first reported by @FOXSports, @TherealRVD is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/hUMbomRPm9 — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2021

As for who will induct him, the "Whole F'n Show" has stated in previous interviews he wants Paul Heyman to do the honors.

"I think the obvious answer is probably Paul [Heyman], and I think that's definitely the right person," Van Dam told The Dropkick Podcast last September.

Heyman somewhat gave away the surprise on Twitter last week.