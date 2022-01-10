Watch: Roman Reigns Breaks Character at WWE Live Event in Boston

Roman Reigns tends to stay in his “Head of the Table” persona whether he’s on TV or conducting interviews, but “The Tribal Chief” decided to drop character just for a minute at the latest WWE Live Supershow event at Boston’s TD Garden on Sunday night. After The Bloodline took down Big E and The Viking Raiders in a six-man tag team match, Reigns grabbed the microphone and addressed the audience in attendance, saying, “I’d like to take this time to thank you guys for coming out. We all know what’s going globally with this pandemic. I just want you all to stay safe. I want you to protect yourselves, that we can see you all next time. Also, goodnight and thank you.”

Reigns kicked off 2022 with the unfortunate news that he had tested positive for COVID-19, creating a domino effect in WWE’s booking that resulted in Lesnar winning the WWE Championship from Big E at the Day 1 event. Lesnar will now defend his title against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble while Reigns will face Seth Rollins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

🚨🚨🚨 ¡ÚLTIMA HORA! 🚨🚨🚨



Roman Reigns se sale FUERA DE PERSONAJE agradeciendo a la fanaticada por asistir a WWE esta noche en Boston y les pide que se cuiden por la pandemia 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Daq1C4avoW — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) January 10, 2022

Reigns’ championship reign will hit 500 days this week and by the end of the weekend he’ll have the longest single reign with the title in company history, eclipsing the 504-day reign Lesnar had from April 2017 to August 2018. The champ claimed in an interview last year that he feels he carried WWE through the ThunderDome era of the pandemic and that it will be the crowning achievement of his career.

“The live crowd has always enhanced my presentation,” Reigns told CBS Sports. “My reactions have always been, if not the very best, certainly up there with the very best. I’ve now showcased the layers as a performer to be able to do it without a live audience. I’ve had a strong hold on SmackDown and SmackDown being the very best portion of WWE. It’s shown me as the number one guy.

“That’s my legacy coming out of the ThunderDome,” he continued. ” Hands down, without question, it can be debated for great content on social media and WWE.com to put these polls and try to make an argument. But there’s no argument. There’s been nobody to ever carry the WWE product like I have over the past year and I stand on that. You can throw anybody out. We can try and be nice and say, ‘Oh, Bayley! She just got hurt. She was the best.’ Come on, let’s not lie to ourselves. The Tribal Chief has carried the WWE for well over a year now and there’s no denying it.”