WWE Reveals Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble Universal Championship Opponent

Well Roman Reigns won’t be facing Brock Lesnar just yet, as tonight’s SmackDown revealed a surprising next opponent for the Universal Champion. Earlier in the night, Adam Pearce revealed that WWE management had given him permission to decide Roman Reigns’ next opponent for the Universal Championship, and while Pearce knew who he was going to pick during an earlier meeting with Reigns, Reigns ran him off to watch The Usos vs The New Day. After the match Reigns got a knock on the door, and after answering it, he was pretty shocked to see who was on the other side, as the camera panned out to reveal none other than Raw’s Seth Rollins.

Rollins and Reigns exchanged glances, and Reigns looked a little surprised and even a bit in doubt, while Rollins was smiling ear to ear and then laughed as SmackDown came to a close.

Rollins has been chasing the Universal Championship for quite some time, as before he went to Raw he was consistently angry at Pearce and Sonya Deville for not putting him in title matches with Reigns despite feeling like he more than deserved it.

Rollins would get people like Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, and John Cena taking their shots at Reigns, and Rollins even intervened on one occasion, as he didn’t want Cesaro defeating Reigns instead of him.

Since then Rollins was drafted to Raw and has been feuding with Edge for a while as the fan-favorite toys with bringing back his Brood persona. Pearce has also had a rough relationship with Reigns during his tenure as co-General Manager, with Reigns pointing out that this was his show to Pearce numerous times.

Now it feels like Pearce is getting his own shot at Reigns with the Rollins pick, and Rollins gets the match he’s wanted for so long and a chance at the Universal Championship. If he was able to take that title from Reigns, it remains to be seen if he would move over to SmackDown or if he would just stay on Raw while Reigns stayed on SmackDown.

