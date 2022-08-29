WWE: Latest Report on Plans for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Reign Heading Into Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns will officially hit two consecutive years as world champion on Tuesday, mere days before defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. There are a number of factors leading fans to believe that WWE will finally book Reigns to drop the championships to "The Scottish Warrior" and insider reports are now feeling that fire. @WrestleVotes wrote on Monday morning, "For the first time in a long time, there has been some discussions creatively regarding Roman Reigns dropping the title(s). I'm hearing multiple ideas have intrigued those making the final call come Saturday in Cardiff. Should be an interesting week ahead..."

With Paul "Triple H" Levesque now running WWE Creative and the USA Network reportedly wanting a world champion consistently on Raw again, Saturday's pay-per-view seems like the ideal time to shake things up and get at least one championship off Reigns. "The Tribal Chief" unified the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38, but then signed a new deal with WWE that required fewer live event and TV appearances. Reigns has only wrestled four times on either television or pay-per-view since then and the company had to book three consecutive pay-per-views without a world championship match prior to SummerSlam.

Reigns talked about the changing of the guard with WWE's Creative while talking with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast last week. While seeming indifferent about the change, he also took the time to praise the work Levesque has done so far.

"We're not erasing what I've done," Reigns said. "Even if [Triple H] wasn't completely locked in to what we've been doing over the past six months and obviously over the past year, with, you know, the health issues he's overcome ... I don't care who's running the show, in my mind, I'm running the show and as long as I continue to push myself and bring my very best performance every single week it don't matter if it's Vince (McMahon), Triple H, Nick (Khan), Stephanie (McMahon), Amazon, Disney, (Paul) Heyman."

"I think he's done excellent. I think he's like a professional wrestling babyface right now in the industry," he later added. "He's like a babyface for the industry right now and there's like this honeymoon situation going. There's a lot of excitement. But I mean, if you look at the grand scheme of it and just break it down of what he stepped into just dealing with this controversy. I mean, dealing with the craziness of the impossible happened. Vince McMahon stepped down, like just dealing, wrapping your brain around that and then being the guy to be next. I thought following Cena was tough enough. Imagine having to follow Vince McMahon. I think he's done great. I really do."