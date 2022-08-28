WWE Clash at the Castle Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Streaming

WWE's Clash at the Castle premium live event at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 3, 2022, marks the first time in roughly two decades that the pro wrestling promotion has hosted a major event in the United Kingdom. The show will be headlined by the UK's own Drew McIntyre as he tries to dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after two years of dominance from "The Tribal Chief." The two last squared off at the 2020 Survivor Series event in a Champion vs. Champion match, in which Reigns narrowly escaped thanks to interference from Jey Uso. McIntyre has repeatedly tried and failed to become world champion again ever since fans were allowed back in arenas in July 2021 and finally earned a shot at Reigns just before SummerSlam.

Reigns and McIntyre have been attacking each other ever since, with the champ often having the advantage thanks to The Usos and Sami Zayn rushing to his defense. But given how much the Cardiff crowd will be behind McIntyre, it's possible that he's finally the one to knock Reigns off his perch

WWE Clash at Castle Start Time, How to Watch

Date: Sept. 3, 2022

Sept. 3, 2022 Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales Stream: Peacock

Other big matches on the card include an Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Sheamus. "The Celtic Warrior" is just one Intercontinental Championship reign away from finally becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion, but standing in his way is the dominant "Ring General."

There's also a six-women tag team match on the card with a storyline that has dominated Raw since SummerSlam. Bayley made her surprise return from injury at the show and quickly aligned with Iyo Sky and a returning Dakota Kai. The three immediately targeted Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, though "The EST" got some backup of her own in Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

Only five matches have been announced for the show as of now, but that will undoubtedly change this week. Stay tuned for more updates on the card and stay tuned for full coverage of the event!

WWE Clash at the Castle Full Card