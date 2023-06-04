Roman Reigns Responds to The Usos' Dramatic Split From The Bloodline

This week's Friday Night SmackDown seemed to solidify the split between Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction and The Usos. After Jimmy Uso finally snapped on Reigns at Night of Champions, the brothers were not initially invited to Reigns' 1000-day celebration of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign. However, the pair crashed the event and seemingly pulled Solo Sikoa to their side by invoking the fact that they're brothers in real life. Jimmy then tried to bury the hatchet with Reigns and let The Bloodline reunite to continue running WWE, but Reigns declined the offer.

Sikoa then snapped on Jimmy, nailing him with a Samoan Spike as Jey watched on. Reigns then left the ring with Sikoa and Paul Heyman, seemingly drawing the battle line in the fractured group. "The Tribal Chief" then took to Twitter to post photos holding the new Undisputed Championship while seemingly responding to his recent family drama — "It's lonely at the top."

"(Paul), what did you say earlier today? We're in the third inning? If this is baseball, we're just in the third inning," Reigns said during his press conference after retaining against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 back in April. "There is so much left to do. We said it for a long time, we're just scratching the surface. I told y'all, it had to be a month after we came back in 2020 after SummerSlam, we're going to change the whole game. We're not going to follow suit, we're not going to run it like TikTok and YouTube Shorts, we're going to expand you people and upon up your attention span.

"You're gonna have to pay attention for longer than 20 seconds y'all because that's what we're doing. We're out here make filet mignon. This isn't McDonald's or Burger King. It's not fast food. We're giving you the good stuff. I meant it and I kept my word," he added.

