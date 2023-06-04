Report: WWE's Ultimate Booking Plan for Roman Reigns' Run as "The Tribal Chief"

Roman Reigns is approaching three years into his run as "The Tribal Chief." In that time he has accumulated a thousand-plus-day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, won three consecutive WrestleMania main events, unified the WWE and Universal Championships and ruled The Bloodline faction with a tyrannical iron fist. But even though his world title reign remains intact, his faction is beginning to crumble as The Usos have started to rebel against Reigns while Silo Sikoa and Paul Heyman remain loyal to "The Head of the Table."

And while Reigns teetered on the edge of becoming a fan-favorite antihero in 2022, there can be no doubt that he's been a full-blown villain since the start of the year. However, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that, eventually, the plan is for Reigns to be positioned as a babyface. This isn't expected to happen until long after his program with The Bloodline and a rematch with Cody Rhodes.

"The angle remains the focal point of the company and has plenty of twists and turns left," Meltzer wrote. "There is who Jey Uso sides with that can be dragged out, the inevitable Sikoa and Reigns feud, more with Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes way down the line, and in the end, the Reigns babyface turn in the role as the all-time legend, which it seems these past few years is grooming him to be, and the special attraction superhero babyface for the big shows."

This week's SmackDown saw Jimmy and Jey Uso attempt to get everyone back on the same page, only for Reigns to reject their truce and have Sikoa attack Jimmy as Jey looked on. He was also awarded a new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which will seemingly carry on the lineage of both the WWE and Universal Championships. It's been rumored that Reigns & Solo vs. The Usos will take place at Money in the Bank on July 1 and Reigns will have his next title defense at SummerSlam on Aug. 5 at SummerSlam.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card (So Far)