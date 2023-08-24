WWE Fans Debate Over Which Version of Roman Reigns Would Beat The Other

Roman Reigns has been a dominant force in WWE for over a decade. From his record-breaking world championship reigns to his numerous WrestleMania main events, his WWE Hall of Fame resume seems to grow stronger by the day. But Twitter user @Bub3m16 posed an interesting question this week that managed to light up Wrestling Twitter — between "The Tribal Chief" and "The Big Dog," which version of Reigns would beat the other in a one-on-one match?

Not counting his time in The Shield, Reigns' run as "The Big Dog" lasted from 2014 all the way up until he took a hiatus from WWE at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. He arrived as "The Tribal Chief" at SummerSlam 2020 and has held that moniker ever since. As "The Big Dog," he became a four-time world champion, a United States and Intercontinental Champion, a Royal Rumble winner and a four-time WrestleMania main eventer (going 2-2 from WrestleManias 31-34). Reigns has been world champion for nearly the entirety of his "Tribal Chief" run, winning the Universal Championship at Payback 2020 and unifying it with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. His reign is nearing 1,100 consecutive days, he has won three consecutive WrestleMania main events and he's been the company's top star during its most financially lucrative period.

However, the responses from fans were noticeably split. Many were quick to point out that Reigns' babyface persona was often able to overcome insurmountable odds, while "The Head of The Table" almost always needs a member of The Bloodline to save him from losing a match. But if everyone else in WWE has come up short in dethroning Reigns' current run, why would a match against his younger self be any different? Check out some of the arguments below and tell us your pick in the comments!