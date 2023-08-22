Roman Reigns Takes a Victory Lap After WWE Confirms WrestleMania 40's Record-Breaking Ticket Sales

WWE's WrestleMania XL broke the company's all-time gate record in its first dale of ticket sales last week, selling more than 90,000 tickets for the April 6-7 show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. WWE.com celebrated the milestone by writing in an announcement, "The record gate comes on the heels of unprecedented ticket sales demand for WWE in 2023, which to date has produced the highest-grossing gates of all-time for premium live events such as SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and Money In The Bank. SummerSlam, which emanated from Ford Field in Detroit earlier this month, generated a record gate of $8.5 million, the largest gate for any non-WrestleMania event ever."

Roman Reigns, the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion who is all but guaranteed to be in the WrestleMania XL main event, took a four-word victory lap when the news broke. He wrote, "Of course we did" and added an emoji of a hand pointing a single finger upwards, indicating the ticket sales were thanks to The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman Claims Roman Reigns' Run of Dominance Isn't Even Halfway Over

"We are just figuring this stuff out," Paul Heyman said in the post-show press conference following SummerSlam earlier this month. "We haven't even hit our stride yet. If you want to take the arrogant approach, I'm sure Paul Levesque will tell you all the box office records that have been smashed. Every Friday night when we show up at SmackDown, we're always told, 'This is the largest gate of this and the largest gate of that.' 'This is the largest premium live event.' 'This is the largest WrestleMania.' Okay, we can sit there and point to what clearly drove all this, and it's the Bloodline, and when I say the Bloodline, I mean the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

"There is so much more for us to master. It's a craft, and it's an evolving craft. It's an ever-evolving form of entertainment," he continued. "If you sit there and you think, 'We got this, this is it, we're cruising to WrestleMania,' we're going to be replaced, and we should be. If you don't come at this with the greatest ambitions to be much better tomorrow than you are today and much better two days from now, then you're not here to be the greatest of all time."

Reigns is reportedly dealing with an injury he suffered at SummerSlam. He was not present on last week's SmackDown and will reportedly not be involved in WWE's next pay-per-view, Payback, on Sept. 2.

