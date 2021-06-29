Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Reveal Their Baby's Gender Via a Pokemon Reference

✖

Former UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne posted a new video to their YouTube channel on Tuesday, confirming that the pair would be having a baby girl. The two used a classic Pokemon reference to make the reveal, showing an animated egg hatching as the classic "evolving" music played in the background. Suddenly the screen flashed before revealing an ultrasound of the baby, along with the text "It's a girl!" The pair announced their pregnancy back in April, with "The Rowdy One" saying she's known since January.

"I've been pregnant since January, so four months, so woo baby bump, I can't hide it anymore, so it's time to show it off. And I just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we've been on and there's definitely much more to the story that we'll be telling later, but here you go," Rousey said.

Prior to the pregnancy announcement, Rousey had been spotted training for some sort of return to pro wrestling for months. However, comments she's made during her hiatus from WWE has made it pretty clear she'll come back as a heel if and when that happens.

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude,'" Rousey said in an interview with Steve-O last year. "My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”

"I don't know what it's like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like 'f— everything, I don't care about anything else other than this baby.' And you'll never see me again," she added. "But I'm just saying, you never know, I don't want to make any promises about the future when I don't know how I'm gonna feel in the future."