WWE's Ronda Rousey is Expecting First Child

Many have been wondering when or if Ronda Rousey would be returning to the squared circle in WWE, especially now that WWE is starting a new "season" as it were after WrestleMania 37. It seems that a return isn't in the cards for a bit though, as Rousey and husband Travis Browne announced on her YouTube channel that she is 4 months pregnant, and this will be the couple's first child together. Rousey starts off the video with "how should i say this...POW 4 months pregnant. Oh what, you didn't even know, last 4 months, Woo!" You can check out the full video of the announcement above.

"I've been pregnant since January, so four months, so woo baby bump, I can't hide it anymore, so it's time to show it off. And I just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we've been on and there's definitely much more to the story that we'll be telling later, but here you go," Rousey said.

We then see a video of the two sharing the moment they found out she was pregnant, followed by some looks at the doctors appointments and seeing the Ultrasound for the first time. We also see them hearing the heartbeat and a few other videos of doctors appointments along the way.

A few times in the video we hear an effect put over where the gender would be revealed, with a message that says "Gender Reveal To Come".

"Thank you everybody for all the well-wishes and all the positivity to get us to this point and we're really excited for you to meet (name hidden) just like we are," Rousey says to close out the video.

Congrats to Ronda and Travis on their new addition, and you can watch the full announcement in the video above.