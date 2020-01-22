Watch: CM Punk, Paige Pick Their Winners for the 2020 Royal Rumble Matches

The 2020 Royal Rumble will take place this Sunday in Houston, and everyone is making their picks for who will win the two Rumble matches. The oddsmakers have Roman Reigns and Shayna Baszler set to win, Paul Heyman thinks Brock Lesnar is going to run the table and certain fans have pushed for names like Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks to pick up a victory. On WWE Backstage this week CM Punk and Paige both gave their picks for who should win, adding two new names to the growing pile.

Despite the fact that NXT’s involvement in the show hasn’t received much hype, Punk chose the Black and Yellow Brand’s Keith Lee to win.

“All right, fantasy book, here it is — Keith Lee from NXT should win the Royal Rumble,” Punk said. “I think he had a tremendous showing at Survivor Series and he, to me, is a big fish in a little pond. Not to say that NXT is little by any means, but you need to follow up on stuff like this. You strike when the [iron] is hot. You see the little moment with Reigns there? That already feels like it was two years ago, we’ve got to get going with Keith Lee here. I think he needs to chuck Brock over the top rope and win the whole thing.”

Meanwhile Paige chose a woman she previously managed, Kairi Sane.

“Apart from me, obviously,” Paige said, joking about the rumors that she’s getting ready for a comeback.

Lee is gearing up for an NXT North American Championship match on this week’s NXT, while Sane made her in-ring return on this week’s Raw in a losing effort against Becky Lynch.

