Watch: CM Punk, Paige Pick Their Winners for the 2020 Royal Rumble Matches

The 2020 Royal Rumble will take place this Sunday in Houston, and everyone is making their picks for who will win the two Rumble matches. The oddsmakers have Roman Reigns and Shayna Baszler set to win, Paul Heyman thinks Brock Lesnar is going to run the table and certain fans have pushed for names like Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks to pick up a victory. On WWE Backstage this week CM Punk and Paige both gave their picks for who should win, adding two new names to the growing pile.
Despite the fact that NXT’s involvement in the show hasn’t received much hype, Punk chose the Black and Yellow Brand’s Keith Lee to win.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Who does @CMPunk think should win the #RoyalRumble?
The man who faces @roderickstrong for the North American Championship on @WWENXT tomorrow: @RealKeithLee! #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/ekxjfAI2hR— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 22, 2020
“All right, fantasy book, here it is — Keith Lee from NXT should win the Royal Rumble,” Punk said. “I think he had a tremendous showing at Survivor Series and he, to me, is a big fish in a little pond. Not to say that NXT is little by any means, but you need to follow up on stuff like this. You strike when the [iron] is hot. You see the little moment with Reigns there? That already feels like it was two years ago, we’ve got to get going with Keith Lee here. I think he needs to chuck Brock over the top rope and win the whole thing.”
Meanwhile Paige chose a woman she previously managed, Kairi Sane.
Who does @RealPaigeWWE think should win the Women’s #RoyalRumble?
One-half of the @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: @KairiSaneWWE, or @viperpiperniven! #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/jPkug9cu3g— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 22, 2020
“Apart from me, obviously,” Paige said, joking about the rumors that she’s getting ready for a comeback.
Lee is gearing up for an NXT North American Championship match on this week’s NXT, while Sane made her in-ring return on this week’s Raw in a losing effort against Becky Lynch.
Check out the full card for the Rumble (so far) in the list below.
- WWE Universal Championship: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (Strap Match)
- Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans
- Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Falls Count Anywhere)
- United States Championship: Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo
- Sheamus vs. Shorty G
- Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Elias, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Kofi Kingston, Big E, TBA)
- Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Natalya, TBA)