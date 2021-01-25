Seven Royal Rumble Winners That Would Make for Great WWE WrestleMania 37 Matches

This year's Royal Rumble is right around the corner, giving the superstars of the WWE in both the male and female rosters a big chance at getting a World Championship title shot in this year's WrestleMania, and we wanted to take the opportunity to break down who we want to see win the respective battle royales! With Drew McIntyre having been champion on and off throughout the past year, and Sasha Banks clinging to her title as well, it will definitely be interesting to see who wants it the most when it comes to the upcoming Royal Rumble! Who do you want to see win their respective Royal Rumbles in the upcoming pay-per-view event? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of World Wrestling Entertainment!

Big E (Photo: WWE) This is at the top of the charts for us here at Comicbook.com, Big E's reign as a single threat rather than a member of the New Day has been insanely exciting and giving him a chance at the belt by winning Royal Rumble would be a way to ramp up his career to insane new levels. E not only has the build and wrestling techniques to easily make him the current champion, to say nothing of his infectious personality. It's definitely time for Big E to become the champion, or at the very least, have a shot at the title against "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.

Shinsuke Nakamura (Photo: WWE) Can you believe that the "King of Strong Style" has yet been world champion in WWE? While he may have won the Rumble back in 2018 the feud he wound up having with AJ Styles left something to be desired. Now that's he's a babyface again, perhaps WWE would be willing to have a do-over and give Nakamura a shot at beating "The Tribal Chief."

Keith Lee (Photo: WWE) WWE fans are still waiting patiently to see Keith Lee get a chance to shine like he did back in NXT. He's been in the background of Raw ever since he failed to beat Drew McIntyre earlier this month, but maybe that's setting up for a bait-and-switch where he wins the Rumble and gets another shot at McIntyre.

Daniel Bryan (Photo: WWE) It's funny — for as many times as fans have wanted to see it, going so far as to derail past Rumble events with booing, Daniel Bryan has never won the Royal Rumble. This year seems like the perfect year to do it, as there's a ready-made storyline waiting between him ad Roman Reigns that stretches back seven years.

Bianca Beliar (Photo: WWE) It's no wonder why Beliar has been at the top of the betting odds for over a month. Virtually everyone wants to see "The EST" get her shot at the spotlight, and after toiling on Raw and SmackDown's midcard for about a year she finally gets her chance. A match between her and Sasha Banks could steal WrestleMania 37 if given time, and could make Belair WWE's next big female star!

Asuka (Photo: WWE) hough Asuka is currently holding the Raw Women's and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, there's nothing in the rule books that say she can't be holding three belts at once. Setting up a match between Asuka and Sasha Banks for WrestleMania would be a great match on a technical front, with both of these female wrestlers at the top of their games!