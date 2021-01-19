WWE Announces Bracket for Mr. Royal Rumble Tournament

✖

WWE.com announced on Tuesday that it is launching a new fan-voting bracket to crown "Mr. Royal Rumble" heading into this year's Royal Rumble event. The 16-man bracket was unveiled as part of the announcement, and fans can start voting today for which wrestler they believe is the best competitor in the history of the iconic 30-man match. The winner will be named on Jan. 31 prior to the 34th annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The bracket has been divided into two groups — "Greatest Winners" and "Master Eliminators." It's no surprise then that three-time Rumble winner Steve Austin gets a No. 1 seed, as does Kane — who held the record for most eliminations in a single Rumble for over a decade and still has the most career Rumble eliminations at 45. Some of the current stars who made their way onto the bracket include 2020 Rumble winner Drew McIntyre (No. 8 seed), Greatest Royal Rumble winner Braun Strowman (No. 5 seed) and "The Tribal Chief" Roman reigns (No. 3 seed).

Beginning today on @WWENetwork’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, you can vote to determine which Superstar deserves the title of “Mr. #RoyalRumble” in a 16-man tournament. ⤵️ https://t.co/oR6y5L5KL1 — WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021

Looking at the bracket right off the bat, who is your pick to win the title of "Mr. Royal Rumble?" Let us know your pick is down in the comments below!

Check out the full card for this year's Royal Rumble (so far) below: