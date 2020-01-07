Photo: WWE Imagines Rusev as The Bachelor

The latest season of the wildly popular series The Bachelor premieres on Monday night, and WWE decided to play into the hype via its Twitter account by imagining what Rusev would look like if he were the show’s latest contestant. “The Bulgarian Brute” has been in a chaotic love triangle storyline with his real-life wife Lana and Bobby Lashley since September, and it culminated on last week’s Raw when Rusev crashed the new couple’s wedding and destroyed it alongside a returning Liv Morgan. Even though the angle has been panned by vocal fans on social media, the trio’s segments tend to do well in both ratings and on YouTube, so WWE has kept it running even after Rusev and Lashley finally met in a match back at TLC.

During an interview with The Sun back in November, Rusev revealed that the latest storyline involving his marriage being on the rocks has been a collaborative effort.

“It’s great,” Rusev said. “I think we are in the best storyline currently going on and the best storyline that’s been around for years. It’s getting a lot of views and a lot of eyes on it. Some people like it, some people love it, but at the end of the day, it’s the hottest storyline going on.

“It’s a collaboration,” he added. “There’s adjustments that we make [outside of kayfabe], but that’s just life. We’re committed to our characters on TV, so we just have to make slight adjustments, but we’re professionals and we’re coping with it.”

One thing the storyline has managed to accomplish is turn Rusev back into an incredibly popular babyface and prompt fans to start chanting for Rusev Day again.

“I feel like it’s real, man. I think it’s organic,” Rusev told ComicBook.com regarding the fans’ chants in December. “After the first Rusev Day run, we did great, and all of a sudden, there was nothing for it for one reason or another. But, and then after that was done, I wanted to kill Rusev Day forever. I wanted to be done, I hate like repeating stuff, right? But at the same time, now the people have embraced it so well that, I mean, I can’t fight it.

“If that’s what they want, of course I’m gonna give ’em what they want, because I care what they think,” he continued. “And I want them to be happy every time when they see me. When I leave, I want ’em to be like ‘Man, Rusev, Rusev Day.’ So yeah, we’re full on running with it. And I love seeing it, I love all the fan support, and it’s just amazing to see that something can be gone for so long. And with peoples’ love and appreciation they bring it back. And now it’s running wild, brother.”