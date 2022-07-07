Major Update on Sasha Banks and Naomi Potentially Leaving WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely by the WWE ever since the pair opted to walk out of the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw over a dispute with how they were being booked as a tag team. The pair were promptly stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and the only references to them on television since then have been from the commentary team chastizing their actions. Reports started dropping a month later that Banks had been granted her release from the company, but future reports stated nothing had been finalized.

However, PWInsider's Mike Johnson was able to confirm on Thursday that both Banks and Naomi had been removed from WWE's internal roster. Both women are still on the public roster on WWE.com. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

This story is developing...

h/t PWInsider