WWE Suspends Sasha Banks and Naomi Indefinitely

Before the big main event on WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole dropped a bombshell on WWE fans. Cole referenced the events that happened this past Monday night on Monday Night Raw, when Sasha Banks and Naomi laid their Women's Tag Team Titles on the table and walked out of the arena before the show. Plenty of reports have come out since then, and we still don't have the whole picture, but tonight Cole revealed that as a result of them walking out, WWE has suspended Banks and Naomi indefinitely and that they will hold a tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions.

After Cole brought up the subject, he said that they "Let us all down. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out." He then said, "Their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans and their fellow superstars." Then he said that Banks and Naomi were "suspended indefinitely" , and we will have a future tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Reports say that Banks had a disagreement with Vince McMahon and neither would budge, and there seemed to be some issues with the booking and overall plan for the Women's Tag Champs. Reports indicate that Banks and Naomi were going to be placed in singles competition for the next pay-per-view and not defending their Tag Team Titles, and they reportedly wanted to face Nikki ASH and Doudrop for the Titles.

Banks and Naomi haven't commented publicly yet on the situation, but WWE has, and it appears we might not see them on WWE TV for a bit until this all gets sorted out.