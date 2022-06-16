WWE Reportedly Releases Sasha Banks

It's been rather quiet on the WWE, Sasha Banks, and Naomi conflict for a minute, but according to a new report from Raj Giri, it appears that Sasha Banks has been released by WWE. Giri wrote "I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's he requested it or if it was on WWE's end." Banks has yet to comment on the situation but we'll keep you posted when that happens. As for what's next for Banks if this ends up being accurate, a 90-day non-compete is likely to be in play as with other releases in the past, and so after 90 days, Banks (whose real name is Mercedes Varnado) can go to whatever company she chooses, with companies like AEW and Impact Wrestling being among the most expected destinations.

This all began several weeks ago when Banks and her WWE Women's Tag Team Championships partner Naomi left their Titles and walked out before a Monday Night Raw, and they had been advertised for the episode's main event. Banks and Naomi haven't spoken publicly about what happened, though reports indicate there was conflict in the direction of not only them as a team but the division overall.

Reported plans had Naomi and Banks not defending their Women's Tag Team Titles at Hell in a Cell, and instead, they would be challengers in singles competition. On that episode of Raw WWE announced that they had left and then put a number of things into place, including an indefinite suspension and a removal of both stars from official Facebook accounts, Television intros for both Raw and SmackDown, and all merchandise from the WWE Shop.

Since then Naomi and Banks haven't commented on the situation, though Naomi's latest post (and first since this all went down) did seem connected to what's happened. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful addressed Giri's post, writing "I spoke with Raj this afternoon and asked WWE about this. As of this evening, they said they hadn't heard that, and talent relations didn't seem to know. Not saying that it didn't or isn't happening, but this is what I've heard so far when I asked. Raj has good sources."

I spoke with Raj this afternoon and asked WWE about this. As of this evening, they said they hadn't heard that, and talent relations didn't seem to know.



WWE fans are obviously hoping to see the stars return to WWE, and there are plenty of AEW and Impact Wrestling fans who would love to see them make a move too, and now Banks will have the opportunity to do just that.

