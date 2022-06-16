WWE Fans Are Buzzing About Sasha Banks Being Reportedly Released

Sasha Banks has been released by the WWE, per a report from Raj Giri on Wrestling Inc. on Wednesday night. No other major outlet has been able to confirm whether or not Banks is gone, though Sean Ross Sapp noted on Fightful Select that none of his sources within WWE outright denied the report. Banks' supposed departure comes one month after she and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw over disagreements with how WWE was booking them as a tag team. WWE then stripped the two of the tag titles and suspended them indefinitely.

Fans, naturally, were shocked by the news given how big of a star Banks has become since arriving on the main roster in 2015. You can see some of the reactions in the list below, but let us know what you think her future holds down in the comments!