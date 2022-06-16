WWE Fans Are Buzzing About Sasha Banks Being Reportedly Released
Sasha Banks has been released by the WWE, per a report from Raj Giri on Wrestling Inc. on Wednesday night. No other major outlet has been able to confirm whether or not Banks is gone, though Sean Ross Sapp noted on Fightful Select that none of his sources within WWE outright denied the report. Banks' supposed departure comes one month after she and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw over disagreements with how WWE was booking them as a tag team. WWE then stripped the two of the tag titles and suspended them indefinitely.
Fans, naturally, were shocked by the news given how big of a star Banks has become since arriving on the main roster in 2015. You can see some of the reactions in the list below, but let us know what you think her future holds down in the comments!
A Star
prevnext
The only thing I wanna say right now in regards to Sasha Banks, is that no matter what she does, she will remain a star. If her time in WWE did come to an end, it sucks but there are so many opportunities for her in or out of wrestling, whatever she decides.— Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 16, 2022
All Elite Mercedes?
prevnext
If Sasha Banks does get released from WWE, you know TK ain’t wasting any time! 👀 #AEW pic.twitter.com/KIZq0TDl8o— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 16, 2022
Legacy
prevnext
Sasha Banks is one of the most important wrestlers ever in WWE
A trendsetter. A woman who was at the spearhead of change within WWE
She has a catalogue of absolute classics & helped define what women's wrestling should be
If she is gone from WWE, her legacy will forever be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4ljPEaONi2— Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) June 16, 2022
On Her Terms
prevnext
SASHA BANKS GOT RELEASED?!?
IF IT WAS ON HER TERMS: LETS GOOOOOOOOOO
YOU ARE FREE NOW @SashaBanksWWE!!!! pic.twitter.com/lyAnn3swti— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) June 16, 2022
Interesting Timing
prevnext
But they had the nerve to sit here and say Sasha Banks and Naomi were unprofessional??? Smh pic.twitter.com/zDMl8Sk9HH— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) June 15, 2022
Plenty of Options
prevnext
If Sasha Banks has indeed been released by WWE, I don't think there's ever been a woman who has so many options post WWE, be it in Hollywood or anywhere she pleases in wrestling. The world is her oyster! You go girl! 🔥♥️— Sam Leterna | #WrestleTea 🍵 (@SamLeterna) June 16, 2022
Change The Game
prev
If she is done with WWE and does go to AEW, Sasha Banks would be a real gamechanger. She's exactly what that division needs right now.— Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) June 16, 2022