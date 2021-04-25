WWE's Sasha Banks Shares Closer Look at Koska Reeves Action Figure From Star Wars: The Mandalorian

✖

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) made her debut in the Star Wars universe last year by appearing in two episodes of The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves. "The Boss" took to Instagram over the weekend to show off the official action figure for her character, writing, "Because Main Eventing #wrestlemania37 wasn't enough. This is REAL!" She also confirmed that the figure is now available for preorder.

Banks entered WrestleMania 37 earlier this month as the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, but wound up losing to Bianca Belair in the main event of Night One.

As for her Mandalorian character, Reeves was last seen alongside Din Djarin (the titular character) and Bo-Katan in the final episode of Season 2, which culminated in Luke Skywalker arriving to save the group from a fleet of Dark Troopers and offer Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) the opportunity to train as a Jedi.

Every time I went to set, because I went straight from WWE from live national television, I would have to wake up at 5:00 in the morning, catch a flight and go straight to the trailer," Banks said in an interview with ComicBook back in November. "And they're like, 'Why do you have glitter all over your face?' And I'm like,'"I'm sorry. I've been Sasha Banks.' I would walk on set and I just be like, 'Oh my god, I can not believe that I'm here,' because the set was just so, so, so incredible. I literally felt that I was in a whole different galaxy, in a whole different world. I have no idea how they did that. Whoever made that set, wow! Wow, wow, wow! It's so breathtaking. And the whole time I was there, honestly, it never set in because I went from that straight back to WWE and I couldn't tell anybody. So I just kind of always had to live in the moment and be present in everything that I was doing."

Banks revealed in a separate interview with Variety that she wound up landing the role after appearing on an episode of Hot Ones.

"So Jon Favreau came to me because he watched an interview that I did with 'Hot Ones.' And he really liked me and got my contact information," she said. "Then on FaceTime he asked me to be part of 'The Mandalorian.' I was like, 'Well, I cannot say no,' but I was so incredibly nervous, because I didn't know if I was going to be able to do it with the WWE schedule. You know, we used to travel a lot. But they made it work and everything happened. And it was such an incredible episode. I still just can't get over how awesome that was. Not only to be part of 'Star Wars,' but one of legit the greatest episodes in the history of television like that. I could watch that all the time. That was such a bad ass introduction to the world of 'Star Wars.' I'm so thankful I saved Baby Yoda! I cannot get over it. Oh my god."