WWE's Scarlett Reveals First NXT Photoshoot

If you're going to make a debut at a new company, you can only hope it goes half as well as Scarlett and Karrion Kross' NXT television introduction. The duo had been teased for the past several weeks through mysterious vignettes, but when it came time to introduce themselves they knocked it out of the park with an entrance that got social media buzzing. Kross made his in-ring debut the same night, and while we're still waiting to see Scarlett hit the ring, the new WWE signee recently revealed her first photoshoot for the black and gold brand, and you can check it out starting on the next slide.

Scarlett and Kross both made their way to NXT from Impact Wrestling, though with some slight changes. Scarlett is now just going by Scarlett and not Scarlett Bordeaux, while Karrion's name changed from his previous moniker Killer Kross.

Scarlett developed quite a following in Impact Wrestling, where she went by the nickname the Smoke Show and even had her own segment on Impact by the same name. She ultimately requested her released last year though, paving the way for her big NXT debut.

In addition to Kross's impressive first match, the two delivered another great promo the following week, and hopefully, we'll see the next part of their rollout on this week's episode. It would seem that the next step would be Scarlett taking on a match in the ring, though we're not sure who that would be against. Kross took on Leon Ruff in his first match, so we'll have to wait and see who Scarlett's ends up being. Aliyah perhaps, or maybe Santana Garrett?

