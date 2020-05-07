NXT Fans Are Absolutely Loving Karrion Kross and Scarlett's Killer Entrance
After quite a few teases of their upcoming debut, fans finally got to see Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their way to the ring on tonight's NXT, and man was it epic. The duo has already had several eye-catching vignettes and teasers, but they didn't hold a candle to their entrance, which gave their walk to the ring a cinematic flavor that started out in black and white and then changed to a blood moon red tint. Couple that with the theme and the generous smoke effects and you've got yourself one amazing introduction, and fans could not get enough of it.
Karrion Kross and Scarlett's debut is already making the rounds on social media, and it didn't take long for an entire clip of the entrance to start being requested. Thankfully a few fans were able to capture the whole thing and trust us, it's definitely worth watching.
Granted, we didn't even touch on Kross and Scarlett's work as the entrance played out, as Scarlett started out standing alone but was then joined by Kross in a cool transition that again fed into the whole cinematic flair of everything. Scarlett also mouthed the words to their music as she entered the ring, and Kross absolutely pummelled his first opponent in a very convincing squash match.
Now, we're not sure how much of this will play out on a weekly basis when they emerge from backstage, but hopefully, they keep most of it, as it is already one of our favorite entrances on NXT.
You can check out some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide, and You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.
"The Velveteen Dream finally gets what he's been after — a match with Adam Cole for the NXT Title. Charlotte Flair will also defend the NXT Women's Championship against Io Shirai, Karrion Kross makes his in-ring debut with Scarlett, Finn Bálor calls out his assailant and Dominik Dijakovic clashes with Johnny Gargano tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"
Here's the announced card.
Dominik Dijakovic vs Johnny Gargano
NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Io Shirai
NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Debut
Finn Balor Reveals Mystery Attacker
A Better Entrance?
One fan is comparing this entrance to Finn Balor's awesome entrance, and we can't argue with that comparison in the least.
Has there been a better entrance on #WWENXT than Karrion Kross & Scarlet since Finn Balor.
Correct Answer: Hell No#TheEndIsHere #FallAndPray🙏pic.twitter.com/jRYK0xpVWl— $єтн றøиєу™ - is #AllElite (@sethmoney) May 7, 2020
Best Thing
One fan is already calling Karrion and Scarlett the best thing in NXT, and we can't blame them for getting swept up in that fantastic debut.
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux immediately became the best thing in #WWENXT right now.
This entrance was AWESOME.May 7, 2020
Amazing
Fans loved everything about this entrance, and are already hyped for what's to come from the duo.
Everything about this was amazing...
TIME’S UP KARRION KROSS HAS ARRIVED!!!#WWENXT— TheKidOfWrestling🤘🏻 (@KidOfWrestlin) May 7, 2020
pic.twitter.com/eLvbxziN3Y
WrestleMania
If their first entrance was this impressive, their first pay-per-view entrance should be bonkers, especially if it's at WrestleMania.
Can’t wait to see Karrion Kross's entrance at WRESTLEMANIA.
Loved it! #WWENXT #NXT pic.twitter.com/cOkov5S7W4— Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) May 7, 2020
Epic
Fans loved everything about their debut, from the new gear, the smoke, lights, and music. It truly was the whole package.
What an epic f*ckin entrance & in ring debut!! Karrion Kross is here!! Love it!! And Scarlett's new look is sick!!🤘— Kev Castle (@KevZCastle) May 7, 2020
Some Analysis
There was a lot to take in regarding the entrance, and this is a perfect breakdown of all of it.
The bird of prey flying toward the screen creating wings for Scarlett Bordeaux,
The black and white transitioning into chaotic red,
The haunting music with Scarlett singing,
Karrion Kross looking like apocalypse incarnate.
PERFECTION. #WWENXTMay 7, 2020
DAAAMMMNNN
Sometimes a GIF really is the best way to express what you're feeling, and this is a perfect example.
Me during that ENTIRE Karrion Kross and Scarlett entrance: #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uw5tDXcdbY— P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ (@TheEnduringIcon) May 7, 2020
