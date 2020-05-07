NXT Fans Are Absolutely Loving Karrion Kross and Scarlett's Killer Entrance

After quite a few teases of their upcoming debut, fans finally got to see Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their way to the ring on tonight's NXT, and man was it epic. The duo has already had several eye-catching vignettes and teasers, but they didn't hold a candle to their entrance, which gave their walk to the ring a cinematic flavor that started out in black and white and then changed to a blood moon red tint. Couple that with the theme and the generous smoke effects and you've got yourself one amazing introduction, and fans could not get enough of it.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's debut is already making the rounds on social media, and it didn't take long for an entire clip of the entrance to start being requested. Thankfully a few fans were able to capture the whole thing and trust us, it's definitely worth watching.

Granted, we didn't even touch on Kross and Scarlett's work as the entrance played out, as Scarlett started out standing alone but was then joined by Kross in a cool transition that again fed into the whole cinematic flair of everything. Scarlett also mouthed the words to their music as she entered the ring, and Kross absolutely pummelled his first opponent in a very convincing squash match.

Now, we're not sure how much of this will play out on a weekly basis when they emerge from backstage, but hopefully, they keep most of it, as it is already one of our favorite entrances on NXT.

You can check out some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide, and You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"The Velveteen Dream finally gets what he's been after — a match with Adam Cole for the NXT Title. Charlotte Flair will also defend the NXT Women's Championship against Io Shirai, Karrion Kross makes his in-ring debut with Scarlett, Finn Bálor calls out his assailant and Dominik Dijakovic clashes with Johnny Gargano tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here's the announced card.

Dominik Dijakovic vs Johnny Gargano

NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Io Shirai

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Debut

Finn Balor Reveals Mystery Attacker

