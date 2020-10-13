Seven New Feuds WWE Can Make After the 2020 WWE Draft

The 2020 WWE Draft has come and gone, and WWE has less than two weeks to prepare for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Oct. 25. Between that, the build towards Survivor Series and the final stretch before the end of the year the company will need to string together some good feuds to finish 2020 on some sort of high note. Luckily the Draft managed to shake-up the two rosters enough to inject some fresh feuds into both shows, some of which could turn into headlining pay-per-view matches if done correctly. Check out the list of seven potentially great feuds WWE can book following the WWE Draft below! Are there any we missed? Let us know down in the comments!

Drew McIntyre vs. A Bunch of People (Photo: WWE) McIntyre better retain against Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell because he's sitting on a gold mine of potential challengers for the next few months. First, you've got AJ Styles for a feud that probably would've happened earlier this year if not for backstage issues with Paul Heyman. Then there's Sheamus, somebody Drew has repeatedly said he wants on the same brand (plus WWE could get some mileage out of the Claymore vs. Brogue Kick). A feud with The Fiend seems like an inevitability, but hopefully they hold off on that for a bit.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins (Photo: WWE.com) The two are in very different positions since the last time they were together on Raw, and WWE has done excellent work writing Reigns as a heel so far. Hopefully, they don't get scared away by the heel vs. heel dynamic and attempt to turn one face in the process — keep them both evil and see who can sink lower to pull out a win. Plus Rollins has always had Reigns' number in big matches. Surely that has to eat away at the "Tribal Chief?"

Bianca Belair vs. The Winner of Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (Photo: WWE) The SmackDown Women's roster looks a little thin after the Draft, but that could open the door for Belair to get more screentime. Fans of her NXT run already know what she's capable of, and she'd be fantastic with either Banks or Bayley.

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens https://t.co/JlidnefJRz pic.twitter.com/XExwtMLS8n — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 13, 2020 The boys are back on the same show! Hold me tight! prevnext

Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler (Photo: WWE) I could see them holding off on this one all the way until the Royal Rumble, but sooner or later WWE has to pull the trigger on this match. It's too good to ignore. Honorable Mention: Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss, even though Bliss hasn't done nearly as much wrestling this year.

Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee (Photo: WWE) Those reports of Lee getting pushed into the WWE Championship picture are still out there, but Raw's main event scene just got a lot more crowded and Lee could be on the outside looking in following this feud with Braun Strowman. If that happens, pair him up with Lashley and The Hurt Business. MVP could have a field day with that.