Shawn Michaels Reacts to Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam Hitting Sweet Chin Music During NBA Playoffs Game

Shawn Michaels was briefly trending on Twitter on Monday night, but not for anything "The Heartbreak Kid" actually did. During Game 5 of the Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs game Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam jumped up to try and block a shot, turned in midair as the ball was passed to Celtics center Daniel Theis and accidentally kicked him square in the face with a Superkick. Since Michaels made the move iconic with his Sweet Chin Music finisher, plenty of wrestling and basketball fans started making jokes about the former WWF Champion.

Michaels even got in on the fun, writing, "Well, while I APPRECIATE you've been watching my old @WWE tapes, you may run into issues hitting sweet chin music on an @nba basketball court!!"

Well, while I APPRECIATE you’ve been watching my old @WWE tapes, you may run into issues hitting sweet chin music on an @nba basketball court!! 🤣 @Raptors https://t.co/QeWYXA6WPf — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) September 8, 2020

HBK recently returned to Monday Night Raw just before SummerSlam to cut a promo on Randy Orton's vicious attack on Ric Flair. Orton wound up punting Michaels in the skull, furthering the return of his "Legend Killer" persona.

Now that he's retired from in-ring action, Michaels has stayed with the WWE as a WWE Performance Center trainer and a creative team member for the NXT roster. Back in April he tipped his hand at some of the rising stars in NXT during an interview on WWE Backstage.

"As you know it's sort of an always changing group, so to speak, over the years," Michaels said. "I started with Drew McIntyre, Aleister Black, Ricochet, and The Revival. On to Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, and of course, Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream.

"Killer Kross — or Karrion Kross — I should probably be better about saying that. Dexter Lumis, [Timothy] Thatcher, I think there's a number of guys coming up that are going to be very interesting, and again, take NXT to that next level."

