Watch: Randy Orton Punts Shawn Michaels, RKOs Drew McIntyre to Close WWE Raw

Randy Orton had a busy go-home edition of Monday Night Raw ahead of his WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels opened the final segment of the show, cutting a promo about how ungrateful Randy Orton was for all of the mentoring Ric Flair had given him throughout the years, leading to him punt kicking "The Nature Boy" last week. Michaels said whether it was by Sweet Chin Music or by a Claymore Kick, "The Viper" would get his comeuppance at Sunday's pay-per-view. Michaels then tried to leave the ring, only for Orton to suddenly appear and hit an RKO and a Punt Kick.

Drew McIntyre then ran out, causing Orton to retreat into the crowd. The champ checked on Michaels, giving Orton the opening to slither back in and try a sneak attack, but the big man saw it coming. McIntyre tossed Orton out of the ring and into the steel steps and over the commentary table before going back to Michaels.

Orton once again attacked, this time successfully hitting an RKO. He smirked on the entrance ramp as the show went off the air

Since reviving his "Legend Killer" persona, Orton has successfully punted Edge, Christian, The Big Show, Flair and now Michaels. If he beats McIntyre on Sunday he'll earn his 14th reign as world champion and his first since 2017.

View this post on Instagram @randyorton strikes again! This time against @shawnmichaelswwe!! 😳 #WWERaw A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 17, 2020 at 8:01pm PDT

Below is the full card for SummerSlam. The show will take place on Sunday night at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

WWE announced on Monday morning that it will be bringing live fans back to television virtually via the new WWE ThunderDome setup. SummerSlam will mark the second show featuring the massive LED screens.

