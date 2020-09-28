Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax Provide Health Updates After Missing Clash of Champions

✖

WWE announced at the start of the kickoff show for Sunday night's Clash of Champions that the scheduled SmackDown Women's Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship matches wouldn't be happening due to undisclosed medical reasons. Bayley wound up defending her title in an impromptu match with Asuka, while the tag title match was scrapped completely (though an update was promised for this week's Raw). Reports have since popped up that the absences of Nikki Cross, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were related to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the latter two have since taken to Twitter clarifying that they're both fine.

You can see their explanations in the list below. Baszler and Jax, who just won the tag titles at Payback, were originally booked to face the Riott Squad's Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.

Girl....I could not be better 😊 I apologize that the announcement scared some, but all is great and healthy on my end & my tag partner’s end as well (not that I speak for her, but I kind of just did 😜) https://t.co/8eQXodGAdN — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) September 28, 2020

1. It’s not.

2. She’s never gonna win anyway — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) September 27, 2020

I’m expecting......to die from a broken heart caused by the @Vikings — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) September 27, 2020

As for Cross, the SmackDown star was reportedly expected to miss Clash of Champions days before the event (which is also why she missed Friday's edition of SmackDown. She currently has her Twitter profile blacked out.

Check out the full results from Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view in this list below. WWE will return to the WWE Network with another pay-per-view event this coming Sunday in NXT TakeOver 31.