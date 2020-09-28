Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax Provide Health Updates After Missing Clash of Champions
WWE announced at the start of the kickoff show for Sunday night's Clash of Champions that the scheduled SmackDown Women's Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship matches wouldn't be happening due to undisclosed medical reasons. Bayley wound up defending her title in an impromptu match with Asuka, while the tag title match was scrapped completely (though an update was promised for this week's Raw). Reports have since popped up that the absences of Nikki Cross, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were related to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the latter two have since taken to Twitter clarifying that they're both fine.
You can see their explanations in the list below. Baszler and Jax, who just won the tag titles at Payback, were originally booked to face the Riott Squad's Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.
September 27, 2020
Girl....I could not be better 😊 I apologize that the announcement scared some, but all is great and healthy on my end & my tag partner’s end as well (not that I speak for her, but I kind of just did 😜) https://t.co/8eQXodGAdN— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) September 28, 2020
1. It’s not.— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) September 27, 2020
2. She’s never gonna win anyway
I’m expecting......to die from a broken heart caused by the @Vikings— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) September 27, 2020
As for Cross, the SmackDown star was reportedly expected to miss Clash of Champions days before the event (which is also why she missed Friday's edition of SmackDown. She currently has her Twitter profile blacked out.
Check out the full results from Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view in this list below. WWE will return to the WWE Network with another pay-per-view event this coming Sunday in NXT TakeOver 31.
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Jey Uso
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton (Ambulance Match)
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Asuka def. Bayley via DQ
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits def. Andrade & Angel Garza
- United States Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Apollo Crews
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka def. Zelina Vega
- Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles (Ladder Match)
- (Kickoff) SmackDown Tag Team Championships: Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro def. Lucha House Party