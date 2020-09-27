WWE Confirms Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Nikki Cross Will Miss Clash of Champions

✖

WWE opened Sunday's Clash of Champions Kickoff Show by confirming the reports that Nikki Cross, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax would be absent from the event tonight. Charly Caruso confirmed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between Jax & Baszler and The Riott Squad will be addressed on this week's Raw, while Bayley will reveal the status of her title defense later in the evening. The reason behind the trio's absence has not been confirmed.

The seven other matches on the card will still take place as planned inside the WWE ThunderDome. Tonight's event begins at 7 p.m. ET.

As of two hours prior Baszler still thought her match was happening when she posted a photo of her new ring gear.

And for whatever it's worth, Jax tried to deny the report.

Check out the full card for the show below: