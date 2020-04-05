Shayna Baszler Sends an Ominous Message After Her WrestleMania 36 Loss

Shayna Baszler came up short at WrestleMania 36 on Saturday night when Becky Lynch rolled her up to retain her Raw Women’s Championship at the WWE Performance Center. The match didn’t quite live up to the expectations fans had, nor did it bring the unbridled violence the two women had promised in the months leading up to the show. Instead it felt more like “The Man” had merely escaped against the inexperienced challenger, and that they’ll come back to this with future matches (though it’s up in the air as to when they’ll be allowed to have those given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic).

Baszler took to Twitter shortly after the match and left a somewhat ominous message.

I’ve seen this dark before. Shoulda killed me when you had the chance…. https://t.co/XMcGV9CANI — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile Lynch took a victory lap. Her reign as Raw Women’s Champion will hit a full 365 days early next week.

One thing that could trip up Baszler’s next attempt at becoming champion is Ronda Rousey. The UFC Hall of Famer teased during a recent video that she’d be back to get revenge on Lynch “soon,” which Lynch naturally used to taunt Baszler.

You better hurry up and beat me, Shayna. Auntie Ronda is casting her shadow again now you’ve got yourself a little bit of the spotlight. https://t.co/8ljhoXPW2Y — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 2, 2020

Check out the full results from WrestleMania 36 Night One below:

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion) Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

The Undertaker def. AJ Styles Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch defl Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch defl Shayna Baszler SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison defl Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

John Morrison defl Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match) Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors (New Champions)

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors (New Champions) Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

Elias def. King Baron Corbin

And here’s the lineup for Night 2, which will air at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night on the WWE Network.