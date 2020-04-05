WWE Fans Are Furious Over the Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler WrestleMania Finish
Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler's Raw Women's Championship match ended in unceremonious fashion on Saturday night at WrestleMania 36. After a fairly back-and-forth match it looked like Baszler had the advantage when she countered a Disarmer attempt and tried to get the Kirifuda Clutch locked in. Except Lynch opted to pull a move out of Bret Hart's book and adjust her body to roll up Baszler for the pin, quickly ending the match. Considering how Baszler kicked off the feud by chomping down on Lynch's neck and then steamrolled the majority of the Raw Women's Division to earn a title shot, fans were expecting a physical battle between the two. Instead, it ended with a lot of fans saying, "That's it?"
Check out some of the reactions to the finish below.
Here are the results from WrestleMania 36 Night One so far:
- Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors (New Champions)
- Elias def. King Baron Corbin
- Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler
- Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan
- SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)
- WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman
- Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
- Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Seriously?
Shayna destroyed a whole chamber by herself but lost to a reversal pin?#Wrestlemania36 pic.twitter.com/4xJLq1YRps— Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) April 5, 2020
I am in NO MOOD!
Becky Lynch retained her title? Wasn't she supposed to get humbled like Rocky going up against Clubber Lang? #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/cK0WDEhY5w— Rahkin' Rahler Rollins (@RahRahRollins) April 5, 2020
A Two Pack!
Me watching Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn keep there titles#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/0GOaBgIKeK— Professional Mandem (@Dreadlockedyout) April 5, 2020
Hint Hint!
On the bright side, since Shayna Baszler couldn't beat Becky Lynch, it opens the door for The Man to put someone else over...
*AHEM*#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/uPSQy7iBpb— Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) April 5, 2020
Meh Indeed
That is two years in a row I've been very underwhelmed by the finish to a Becky Lynch title defense at #WrestleMania.
That was a TV finish. They built that shit for weeks on the idea it was going to be a physical war. I wanna a finish befitting that mood. That's all. Meh.— Mike Killam (@MikeKillam) April 5, 2020
We Feel You
We feel your pain Shayna. #WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/pjeFNeRpT5— Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) April 5, 2020
Joe Knows
Shayna Baszler should reach out to Samoa Joe on how to cope with that finish pic.twitter.com/aGP2TqWUp8— Dan 🇮🇪 [Wrestling Fan] (@danthegrapsfan) April 5, 2020
ComicBook Nation PodcastIn this latest episode we breakdown the controversy surrounding the PS5, talk about some big movie and gaming release date changes, and preview how Wrestlemania 36 is continuing despite the Coronavirus Pandemic! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.