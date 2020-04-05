WWE Fans Are Furious Over the Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler WrestleMania Finish

Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler's Raw Women's Championship match ended in unceremonious fashion on Saturday night at WrestleMania 36. After a fairly back-and-forth match it looked like Baszler had the advantage when she countered a Disarmer attempt and tried to get the Kirifuda Clutch locked in. Except Lynch opted to pull a move out of Bret Hart's book and adjust her body to roll up Baszler for the pin, quickly ending the match. Considering how Baszler kicked off the feud by chomping down on Lynch's neck and then steamrolled the majority of the Raw Women's Division to earn a title shot, fans were expecting a physical battle between the two. Instead, it ended with a lot of fans saying, "That's it?"

Check out some of the reactions to the finish below.

Here are the results from WrestleMania 36 Night One so far: