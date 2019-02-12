WWE: Sheamus Releases Samoa Joe Celtic Warrior Workout Video

WWE Superstar Sheamus continued his Celtic Warrior Workout series with fellow professional wrestler Samoa Joe.

The video above sees Sheamus and Samoa Joe linking up in Washington to get a very unique workout together. “For the most part, joint preservation and understanding it’s one thing to have enough gas in the engine to really rev but it’s another thing to make sure the structure stays together so it doesn’t fall apart when you do,” Samoa Joe explained of his workout. “It’s really just to strengthen those smaller muscles to keep the ship together.”

Sheamus put two weeks of effort into linking up with Samoa Joe, which is why he carried around two fifteen-pound clubs in anticipation of finding time for this workout. “There’s a lot you can do with body weight workouts,” Samoa Joe also pointed out, before admitting his most embarrassing playlist song is, “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.”

The workout called for the Indian Clubs for several reasons. “These are ancient, ancient workouts,” Samoa Joe pointed out. “There’s definitely a place for them in the modern workout room.”

Sheamus and Joe were both quick to advise anyone watching who may attempt these workouts that they use weights appropriate for their strength to be safe.

The Samao Joe-lead workout with Sheamus consisted over several shoulder-mobility workouts, broken down by the timing in the Celtic Warrior Workout video:

7:04 – Overhead hammer movements

– Overhead hammer movements 8:05 – Statues of Liberty (over head press motion)

– Statues of Liberty (over head press motion) 9:26 – Swingby (movement of pin around head, keeping shoulder and elbow engaged)

– Swingby (movement of pin around head, keeping shoulder and elbow engaged) 10:25 – Lateral raise and swipe across body

Lateral raise and swipe across body 12:20 – Hammer + Statue of Liberty

– Hammer + Statue of Liberty 14:02 – Behind head and hammer up

From there, Samoa Joe likes to mix up different combinations of the movements and incorporate different weapon-based movements into the regime. It’s important to note, Samoa Joe breaks his workouts down in timed intervals rather than counting reps per set.

Before the workout concluded, Samoa Joe introduced Sheamus to some different body weight exercises such as Japanese push-ups (26:00). The two Superstars wrapped their routine up with an intense ab-roller and Japanese push-up super set.

“Great out of the box thinking with training,” Sheamus called the routine. “So out of the box, that this type of workout is ancient. One of the first of its kind. It’s the reason [Samoa Joe] doesn’t get hurt, the reason he stays on top of his game, and has been such a massive, hugely successful Superstar all over the world over the last couple of decades.”

After all, it’s all about making a Brave Change.

