WWE Backlash 2024: Damian Priest Retains World Heavyweight Championship in First Title Defense

This year's WrestleMania Backlash was the first WWE PLE to take place in France and the action throughout the show certainly delivered to the fans in attendance and watching at home. With four title defenses on the card Damian Priest looked to retain the World Heavyweight Championship that he won at WrestleMania 40 against Jey Uso. Uso earned the opportunity on an episode of Raw back in April, defeating Bronson Reed, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre.

Priest officially cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during night two, picking up a victory over McIntyre who had just won the title minutes prior from Seth Rollins. Walking into this match, Uso was the clear favorite to win his first singles title in WWE as the crowd was incredibly hype to see the "Main Event" in person.

There's some pretty equal offense to start the match until Judgment Day's JD McDonagh gets involved to try and help him retain the title. This only angers Priest who has made it clear that he doesn't need the help of the group to win. Uso uses the distraction as an opportunity to superkick him but it's not enough to put the champion away. When they both get back to their feet they exchange clobbering blows in the center of the ring.

Priest is able to take control again, hitting the Razor's Edge on Uso for a two count. Priest pulls his straps down, calling for the South of Heaven. Uso is able to counter it, hitting the spear but again, he comes up short. Finn Balor is next to interfere but Uso catches him with a kick. Priest hits the South of Heaven this time and it seemed like Uso's fate was written in the stars ... until he kicked out. Uso is able to regain his composure once again taking control of the match with a spear and an Uso Splash. Before he can win the championship, McDonagh pulls Priest's foot to the ropes to break the pin. Priest is able to catch Uso before he goes up top again, hitting a second South of Heaven to retain in his first title defense. Judgment Day goes to attack Uso after the match but Priest stops them, pushing him off. Could this spell the beginning of the end for the dominating faction?

WWE Backlash 2024 Results