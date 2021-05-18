Shinsuke Nakamura Opens Up About Struggling in the WWE

✖

When Shinsuke Nakamura signed with WWE in 2016, fans believed he had the potential to be the biggest Japanese star the company had ever seen. And throughout his NXT run, highlighted by two NXT Championship reigns, it looked like that was going to be a reality. Unfortunately, "The King of Strong Style" has had a bumpy road ever since joining the main roster. Outside of winning the 2018 Royal Rumble and challenging AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, Nakamura has been relegated almost exclusively to the midcard.

"I'm still struggling in wrestling," Nakamura said while on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions (h/t Fightful) this week. "Coming to US and coming to WWE is challenging. I came to challenge myself. That's why I'm here. I'm waiting to find my timing and my moment. I don't pitch ideas to [Vince] a lot. We talk after the match a little or before the match if he has an idea for my promo. I need to get used to [talking to Vince]."

He also said he still gets nervous trying to cut promos in English.

"Yes, still. Nowadays, they only give me a short line. For example, a famous joke, I don't know because I didn't grow up in the US," he said.

Nakamura gave fans hope that he might be making his way back to the main event earlier this year, briefly feuding with Roman Reigns' faction before cutting an outstanding promo prior to the Royal Rumble.

"Three years ago I was top of the mountain," Nakamura said. "[The] first-ever Japanese Royal Rumble winner. Everyone thought I would be champion, but it wasn't my time. That was 2018... three years. These three years I did everything I could for my family, for my career. I got a lot of titles, but still [there's] something I miss, the world title. I want the world title. I forgot who I am, almost. But the King of Strong Style is back, I'm back. I will win the Royal Rumble this year. Roman, you are not the head of my table."

Now that Cesaro seems to be moving back into a feud with Seth Rollins, it might be possible for Nakamura to step up as Reigns' next challenger for the Universal Championship. Do you think it will happen? Let us know in the comments below!