Seven Matches WWE Can Book for Hell in a Cell Following WrestleMania Backlash
WrestleMania Backlash is officially in the books, but WWE made it abundantly clear that a few of the feuds from Sunday night will continue in the coming weeks. The company confirmed that the next pay-per-view will be Hell in a Cell five weeks from now (reportedly in order to move Money in the Bank to July so it can be in front of a live crowd), meaning that we'll see two to three matches inside the titular steel structure. Based purely on what happened tonight, along with some clues that have been dropped on television and in interviews, here are seven possible matches WWE can book for Hell in a Cell 2021.
Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro — Hell in a Cell
Instead of Roman Reigns standing triumphantly with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman, the show decided to go off the air with Seth Rollins obliterating Cesaro's already damaged arm with a steel chair. So guess where this is going? Right inside Hell in a Cell! Hopefully, Rollins can redeem himself from the last time he was in a Cell match, while Cesaro can keep his momentum rolling without being in another title match for now.
What has @WWERollins done?!?!#WMBacklash @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/S8VqHVUVXk— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso — Hell in a Cell
The natural inclination is to put Reigns in a Cell match but:
A) He doesn't really have an opponent that calls for that
B) We've already seen him have a Cell match with Jey, having one with Jimmy would feel the same in a lot of ways .
C) This could be a lot more fun.
They're obviously playing into the rift between Jimmy and the rest of the family, so why not give us a violent brother vs. brother match that sees Jey eventually force his brother to fall in line? Plus, when's the next time a Uso vs. Uso match is going to make logical sense?
"Just wanted to say 'good luck tonight,' champ... because you're gonna need it." #WMBacklash #UniversalTitle @WWEUsos @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/6o8jWRyDsu— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 17, 2021
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair — Hell in a Cell
The finish to Sunday's show-opener made it overwhelmingly clear Flair's mission of chasing the Raw Women's Championship isn't over. And while her character work has been great since the lastest heel turn, WWE hasn't really dived into the actual rivalry between Flair and Rhea Ripley with virtually no mention on television of their WrestleMania match last year or the follow-up down in NXT. If they bring that in and if they mention how Ripley's defeat derailed her career for nearly a year, it would make all the sense in the world to put them inside the Cell.
👀 #WMBacklash @RheaRipley_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/B2yo69NTtD— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 16, 2021
Roman Reigns vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Cesaro is back to feuding with Seth, Edge has disappeared, Kevin Owens and Big E are both in the Intercontinental Championship picture and Daniel Bryan's status is TBD. That doesn't leave Reigns with a lot of options for his next opponent, but giving Nakamura the same one-month program push Cesaro just got would lead to an outstanding match.
What a BATTLE.
The Head of the Table prevails at #WMBacklash! @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/XdiXBjXPjd— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
Shenanigans were abound in that clunky finish to the SmackDown Women's Championship match, which means the feud between Bianca Belair and Bayley will continue.
.@itsBayleyWWE is FUMING! 😡#WMBacklash @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/7Rb2KzNA1t— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
McIntyre was floating the idea of a rivalry with Mahal a full year ago, and Jinder just tore into his former 3MB band member during a recent interview on The Bump. While it wouldn't have the WWE Championship involved, a program between these two would have some great real-life drama behind it. Plus it gets Drew out of the WWE Championship picture for a little bit and he needs a bit of a break.
But what does that leave for Lashley? Well...
"I bet if I didn't become #WWEChampion, @DMcIntyreWWE wouldn't have. Why? Because I showed him the way."@JinderMahal#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/Y2qGanbETZ— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
Bobby Lashley vs. Damian Priest0comments
Raw is seriously hurting for some fresh matchups — there's a reason we were campaigning for Draft days after WrestleMania 37. But looking at the roster right now, there aren't a lot of options for Bobby other than another clash with McIntyre or Strowman. Keith Lee is still out of action, Bray Wyatt is absent, Randy Orton, Riddle and AJ Styles are all in tag teams, Sheamus is doing his thing with the US title and WWE doesn't seem interested in positioning somebody like Kofi Kingston, Ricochet or Mustafa Ali as an underdog challenger. If there's anybody on Raw with some real momentum right now who hasn't already been beaten by Lashley, it's Priest.
Mind you, the idea of handing Priest a loss like this doesn't sound great. But if tonight's main event proved anything it's that you can make somebody a main event-worthy star even in defeat as long as they're not made to look foolish or outclassed. If Priest puts up a valiant effort it will make it more believable when he tries to make a world championship run down the road.
.@ArcherOfInfamy survives the Zombie #LumberjackMatch!#WMBacklash #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/Hsx9P47trI— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021