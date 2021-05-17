Seven Matches WWE Can Book for Hell in a Cell Following WrestleMania Backlash

WrestleMania Backlash is officially in the books, but WWE made it abundantly clear that a few of the feuds from Sunday night will continue in the coming weeks. The company confirmed that the next pay-per-view will be Hell in a Cell five weeks from now (reportedly in order to move Money in the Bank to July so it can be in front of a live crowd), meaning that we'll see two to three matches inside the titular steel structure. Based purely on what happened tonight, along with some clues that have been dropped on television and in interviews, here are seven possible matches WWE can book for Hell in a Cell 2021. What was your favorite match from tonight's show? What bout are you most looking forward to next month? Let us know in the comments below!

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso — Hell in a Cell (Photo: WWE) The natural inclination is to put Reigns in a Cell match but: A) He doesn't really have an opponent that calls for that B) We've already seen him have a Cell match with Jey, having one with Jimmy would feel the same in a lot of ways . C) This could be a lot more fun. They're obviously playing into the rift between Jimmy and the rest of the family, so why not give us a violent brother vs. brother match that sees Jey eventually force his brother to fall in line? Plus, when's the next time a Uso vs. Uso match is going to make logical sense? "Just wanted to say 'good luck tonight,' champ... because you're gonna need it." #WMBacklash #UniversalTitle @WWEUsos @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/6o8jWRyDsu — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 17, 2021 prevnext

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair — Hell in a Cell (Photo: WWE) The finish to Sunday's show-opener made it overwhelmingly clear Flair's mission of chasing the Raw Women's Championship isn't over. And while her character work has been great since the lastest heel turn, WWE hasn't really dived into the actual rivalry between Flair and Rhea Ripley with virtually no mention on television of their WrestleMania match last year or the follow-up down in NXT. If they bring that in and if they mention how Ripley's defeat derailed her career for nearly a year, it would make all the sense in the world to put them inside the Cell. 👀 #WMBacklash @RheaRipley_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/B2yo69NTtD — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 16, 2021 prevnext