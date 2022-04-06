WWE Shocks Fans with New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai reunited and reclaimed their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships at Stand & Deliver, and tonight they would face Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a Title rematch. Gonzalez and Kai were all smiles on their way to the ring, and up first was Gonzalez and Jayne. Jayne was aggressive right out of the gate, and then jumped on her back and tagged Dolin, who jumped from up top. Gonzalez caught her but she escaped and got some kicks in before Gonzalez picked her up again and spun her around and slammed her down. Kai tagged in and hit some Arm Drags and then rolled up Dolin, but Dolin kicked out.

Kai hit a dropkick into a cover but Dolin kicked out. Dolin got some space with a partial spin and then tagged in Jayne. Jayne tagged Dolin back in and then Jayne clotheslined Kai into a pin attempt but Kai kicked out. Dolin slammed Kai over into her corner and tagged in Jayne, but Kai fought out of the corner. That didn’t last long though, and soon Jayne tagged Dolin in who kept Kai down. Jayne got a hit or two in behind the referee and then Jayne tagged in, and Kai got away to tag Gonzalez.

Gonzalez shoulder tackled Jayne and then knocked her down again and then followed it up with a Fallaway Slam. Then she went up top but Jayne brought her down, tying her up in the ropes and targeting that injured knee. Jayne kept focusing on the knee and leg of Gonzalez, and she managed to tag in Kai when Dolin came in. Kai hit a big kick to the face of Dolin and then another in the corner, and a pin followed but Dolin kicked out. Kai stomped Dolin and then tagged in Gonzalez and went up top, and she hit a double stomp on Dolin and then Gonzalez came down on her too but Jayne broke up the pin attempt.

Gonzalez threw Jayne out of the ring and went after Dolin, bringing her to their corner and tagging in Kai. Dolin hit an elbow on Kai and Jayne tagged herself in, which is why she surprised Kai and slammed her down. Then Jayne knocked off Gonzalez by kicking her in the leg and then pinned Kai, but Kai kicked out.

She then tagged in Dolin and hit a Codebreaker and then Dolin pinned Kai but Gonzalez broke it up. Jayne kicked Kai but Gonzalez returned the favor, though it did some more damage to Gonzalez’s knee. Dolin then hit a huge move on Gonzalez, and then Wendy Choo came out but Mandy Rose attacked her and sent her into the steps. Then Gonzalez had Dolin lifted up but Jayne hit a chop block while the referee wasn’t looking and knocked her down. Then they hit a Toxic Shock on Gonzalez to get the pin and the win, and they are once again NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

