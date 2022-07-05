WWE Fans Rally Around Shotzi After She Deletes Her Twitter Account

WWE fans are showing their support for Shotzi after critics online bullied her off of Twitter for her performance in a recent match. Saturday night's Money in the Bank pay-per-view featured the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She unfortunately was involved in a handful of botched spots during the match, leading to Twitter accounts blasting her performance online.

At first, it looked like she had brushed off the criticism, writing on Monday, "There are 3 things I care about at the end of a match. Is everyone safe? Did everyone have fun? Did the crowd react? Nobody got hurt. We all had a blast and the Vegas crowd was HotHotHot! I felt on top of the world after that match and was so excited to finally have my first hardcore match in over a year. I wouldn't have done anything I didn't practice or thought I couldn't do safely.But I'm not a wrestle robot, I'm human and slips happen especially in a CHAOTIC UNPREDICTABLE ladder match! I can take a joke and laugh at myself (One of the first things I said was 'I can't wait to see that spot on botchamania') but comments like 'you should be fired' and other terrible things admittedly hit hard. I had to have a few friends wipe the tears off my face and slap some sense into me and remind me WHO THE F I AM! That being said, all my haters can SUCK MY BIG GIANT HAIRY MANGOS!"

But by Tuesday morning, fans had realized she had deleted her Twitter account. You can see some of the reactions to the situation in the list below as fans have begun rallying around while calling out so-called "fans" for their behavior.