WWE Fans Rally Around Shotzi After She Deletes Her Twitter Account
WWE fans are showing their support for Shotzi after critics online bullied her off of Twitter for her performance in a recent match. Saturday night's Money in the Bank pay-per-view featured the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She unfortunately was involved in a handful of botched spots during the match, leading to Twitter accounts blasting her performance online.
At first, it looked like she had brushed off the criticism, writing on Monday, "There are 3 things I care about at the end of a match. Is everyone safe? Did everyone have fun? Did the crowd react? Nobody got hurt. We all had a blast and the Vegas crowd was HotHotHot! I felt on top of the world after that match and was so excited to finally have my first hardcore match in over a year. I wouldn't have done anything I didn't practice or thought I couldn't do safely.But I'm not a wrestle robot, I'm human and slips happen especially in a CHAOTIC UNPREDICTABLE ladder match! I can take a joke and laugh at myself (One of the first things I said was 'I can't wait to see that spot on botchamania') but comments like 'you should be fired' and other terrible things admittedly hit hard. I had to have a few friends wipe the tears off my face and slap some sense into me and remind me WHO THE F I AM! That being said, all my haters can SUCK MY BIG GIANT HAIRY MANGOS!"
But by Tuesday morning, fans had realized she had deleted her Twitter account. You can see some of the reactions to the situation in the list below as fans have begun rallying around while calling out so-called "fans" for their behavior.
Undeserved
Shotzi didn't deserve to be run off of Twitter. People are totally overreacting as usual.— Phil Lindsey 👑♟ (@PhilDL616) July 5, 2022
Thanks for Nothing
Shotzi has deactivated her Twitter account.
Thanks azzholes. pic.twitter.com/jDt4Xw8eU4— Stephanie Hypes✨ (@StephanieHypes) July 5, 2022
Sad, But Often True
Shotzi deactivated cuz y’all were being shitheads. No one hates wrestling like wrestling fans.— Flames … Flames on the side of my face (@Dnellicious) July 5, 2022
Thick Skin
Shotzi laughed at herself over those slip ups and it only got to her when people were calling for her to lose her job.
Jericho? Threatened to black ball her over a gif
You tell me who has thicker skin cuz it damn sure ain't Mid-Life Crisis Chris Jericho— Do I look like I need your power? (@kNattieP) July 5, 2022
Love From Alexa
This is why I don’t like Twitter most of the time – ppl are always to bash everything – if people only knew what all goes into what we do – & the chaos of that day haha everyone is safe & we all had fun 🤘🏻@ShotziWWE https://t.co/7FZ9qzKkWV— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 4, 2022
Time for Self Reflection
Would personally suggest that people explore why they’re so mad at Shotzi but I’m sure they’ll convince themselves that it’s very normal actually— Joe Hulbert (@JoeHulbert) July 5, 2022
Appreciation
Shotzi appreciation post 🖤💚
We drank with her, we stand with her pic.twitter.com/AdIqbMiKPL— Wrestling Should Be Fun (@WSBFun) July 4, 2022