WWE Fans Rejoice Liv Morgan Cashing In Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Sunday night at Money in the Bank, defeating Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Morgan won the Women's MITB Ladder match earlier in the night then capitalized off Rousey hurting her knee in her title defense against Natalya. Morgan has been a fan-favorite in the wrestling world for several years now, meaning Sunday's title change resulted in jubilation on social media. You can see some of the reactions in the list below!

What do you think of WWE's decision to strap the rocket to Morgan? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!