WWE Fans Rejoice Liv Morgan Cashing In Money in the Bank
Liv Morgan successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Sunday night at Money in the Bank, defeating Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Morgan won the Women's MITB Ladder match earlier in the night then capitalized off Rousey hurting her knee in her title defense against Natalya. Morgan has been a fan-favorite in the wrestling world for several years now, meaning Sunday's title change resulted in jubilation on social media. You can see some of the reactions in the list below!
What do you think of WWE's decision to strap the rocket to Morgan? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!
LIV MORGAN IS YOUR NEW #SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!!!!!!!!!!@YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB pic.twitter.com/TY6C2pMCx0— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Riott Squad 4 Life
prevnext
She DID IT!!!!!!!!! 😭#WATCHHER— Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) July 3, 2022
Kevin Owens Said It Best
prevnext
FUCK YES!!!!!— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 3, 2022
Let's Go!
prevnext
YOOOOOOOO @YaOnlyLivvOnce LETS GOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/RZV7bbeNQm— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) July 3, 2022
You Deserve It
prevnext
LIV MORGAN DEFEATS RONDA ROUSEY AND IS THE NEW SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!!
WOW. WHAT A MOMENT. 🔥
CROWD IS CHANTING "YOU DESERVE IT." #WWEMITB pic.twitter.com/vNOrLL8RWL— Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 3, 2022
New Champ!
prevnext
Look at her!!! LOOK AT HER!!!— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 3, 2022
Liv Morgan is CHAMPION!!!!!😭🙌🏼🙌🏼#MITB #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zVD5WEBstD
Taking Down the Rowdy One
prevnext
Holy s**t @YaOnlyLivvOnce just beat @RondaRousey !!!!! #MITB— David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) July 3, 2022
Perfect Example
prevnext
You know when wrestling fans say "you deserve it?"
This. This is a great example of that phrase.
Congratulations, @YaOnlyLivvOnce! #MITB— Josiah Williams is Black. (@JDeanWilliams) July 3, 2022
The Embrace
prev
LIV MORGAN IS SMACKDOWN WOMENS CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/hWBtf3lsDt— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 3, 2022