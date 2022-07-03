WWE Fans Rejoice Liv Morgan Cashing In Money in the Bank

By Connor Casey

Liv Morgan successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Sunday night at Money in the Bank, defeating Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Morgan won the Women's MITB Ladder match earlier in the night then capitalized off Rousey hurting her knee in her title defense against Natalya. Morgan has been a fan-favorite in the wrestling world for several years now, meaning Sunday's title change resulted in jubilation on social media. You can see some of the reactions in the list below!

What do you think of WWE's decision to strap the rocket to Morgan? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments! 

Riott Squad 4 Life

prevnext

Kevin Owens Said It Best

prevnext

Let's Go!

prevnext

You Deserve It

prevnext

New Champ!

prevnext

Taking Down the Rowdy One

prevnext

Perfect Example

prevnext

The Embrace

prev
Start the Conversation

of