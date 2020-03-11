WWE Signs Patriots’ Star Rob Gronkowski

WWE has added another star to the roster, but it is probably not at all who you are expecting. According to The Wrap, Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has officially signed with WWE and will debut on next week’s Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The original report came from Ryan Satin of FS1’s WWE Backstage, who said a deal was close, but now it is official. The last time Gronkowski appeared on WWE television was WrestleMania 33, where he helped his friend Mojo Rawley. Now it seems he’s going full steam ahead with this, and we are definitely interested in where this goes.

Gronkowski retired from the NFL after 9 seasons, announcing his retirement in 2019. At just 29, Gronkowski had already racked up superb numbers and had qualified for the pro bowl five times. Despite his young age, he decided to pursue a new career path and became part of the FOX NFL commentary team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We will be interested to see if he is paired with Rawley once more of if something else is in the cards for him.

Are you excited for Gronkowski’s return to wrestling? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!