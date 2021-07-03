WWE: Bianca Belair Challenges Bayley to I Quit Match at Money in the Bank

✖

Tonight's SmackDown contained an appearance by Ding Dong, Hellow herself, Bayley, and she was thrilled to talk about last week's victory against Bianca Belair. Last week Bayley teamed up with Seth Rollins to take on Belair and Cesaro, and Bayley and Rollins ended up taking the win and the last laugh. Bayley went in on Belair, and it didn't take long for Belair's music to hit and for the Champion to come to the ring. Bayley told Belair she lived in her head, and after some back and forth Belair even admitted she had, and that resulted in a new match for Money in the Bank between the two stars, but with a twist.

Belair had said she was sick of hearing Bayley talk, but there were two words she wouldn't mind hearing her say. Those were the words I Quit, and Belair challenged Bayley to an I Quit match at Money in the Bank.

Bayley said if Belair could pull off making Bayley say I quit, it would be enough to cause her to leave SmackDown, but then she went further, saying she might leave WWE. Then she added that she might leave competition altogether, and then she accepted Belair's challenge.

Belair started laughing and it frustrated Bayley, who asked what she was laughing about. Belair then said it would be music to her ears to get Bayley to say I quit, and she laughed with confidence as she left the ring. Meanwhile, Bayley looked. a little worried and shaken, like she might've just made a mistake. We'll have to wait and see at Money in the Bank, but this could end up being a way to get Bayley over to Monday Night Raw, and that would certainly make Monday nights better and give Bayley some new competition to take on.

"Following his shocking return last week, Edge will address Universal Champion Roman Reigns tonight. Plus, Kevin Owens once again takes on his former friend turned bitter enemy Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX"

