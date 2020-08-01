WWE's The Fiend Attacks Alexa Bliss on SmackDown

A women's championship match headlined SmackDown this week, but the real story might end up being what happened after the match. One week after defeating her tag team partner Alexa Bliss in a number one contender match, Nikki Cross faced off with Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on Friday night. Bayley defeated Cross just two weeks ago at WWE's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules PPV event, so this was her second opportunity at the title in as many weeks. The SmackDown match main evented the FOX broadcast on Friday evening. As usual, Bayley was accompanied by her partner and fellow WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Sasha Banks. Bliss was at ringside in Cross's corner.

Cross had a lot of offense and opportunity throughout the match, but the story remained that she just couldn't get the upperhand on Bayley, who has now held the championship for almost 300 days. The two exchanged near falls late in the match, with Cross finally trying to win via a backslide but failing to do so. At that point, Bayley picked her up and hit a face buster and covered for the pinfall.

After the match, Bliss tried to console a distraught Cross. Cross continued to look frustrated as Bliss complimented her. Eventually, Cross rose to her feet and pushed Bliss down before storming off.

When Cross vanished backstage, the lights went out and The Fiend appeared in the ring behind a terrified Bliss. He walked over to Alexa and applied a Mandible Claw to her until the show went off the air.

With the storyline between Strowman and Wyatt having hinted at Strowman's feelings for Bliss in the past when they were a team during the Mixed Match Challenge, we can expect this tie-in to probably result in Bliss being taken to wherever Strowman is at the moment.

